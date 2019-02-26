Cops Corner: Sarasota 2.28.19

Feb. 23

MAKE A MOVE

12:46 a.m. — 1800 block of South Tamiami Trail

Dispute: An officer received a report about an argument at a gas station convenience store. When the officer arrived, he saw an employee and two customers yelling at each other, with both sides threatening to fight each other. The officer got the employee to go inside and spoke to the customers outside. The customers said they were sitting in their car in front of the store when the employee came outside and rudely told them they needed to move, which led to an argument. The employee said the customers were sitting in a no-parking zone for 10 minutes, and she needed them to move because delivery trucks were coming to the store. The employee denied being rude to them when she asked them to move. The officer determined the fight was a mutual argument and nothing physical occurred. The customers said they were not going to return to the store because of the employee’s behavior.

DISHING DIRT

10:19 a.m. — 2700 block of Palmadelia Avenue

Dispute: A man said kids who live nearby ride their dirt bikes in his back yard even though he has asked them to stop many times. The man said he did not want to get in a confrontation with his neighbor, so he asked an officer to talk to them. The officer told the neighbor the man was upset about the kids riding their bikes. The neighbor said he had already told them not to do that, and that he would be taking the bikes away.

Feb. 24

NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH

9 a.m. — 1000 block of Highland Street

Property damage: A woman reported that someone damaged two cars parked at her house. The woman said an unknown person removed the rubber antenna coating from the cars overnight. Both cars belonged to the woman’s daughter. The woman estimated the damage at $50. She believed someone from the neighborhood was responsible for the damage, but did not elaborate on any possible suspects.

CHANGE OF SCENERY

7:09 p.m. — 700 block of Benjamin Franklin Drive

Dispute: A resort manager called the police because a customer was belligerent at the bar. The customer said he was upset because he did not receive proper change. The customer waited with an officer until a friend came to pick him up so he could leave the property.