Cops Corner: Sarasota 2.27.20

Feb. 21

SHOP & SWAP

5 p.m. — 1100 block of Ritz-Carlton Drive

Dispute: A woman was staying at a hotel for a convention, where she bought approximately $4,000 worth of dresses and shoes. When she checked out, the woman gave her baggage to the bellhop to have the items placed into her car. The bellhop put the baggage into the wrong car. The woman said she wanted to document the incident in a police report before she left the state. Hotel staff said they were looking at security footage to find the car where the baggage got misplaced.

WRONG PLACE, RIGHT TIME

10:10 p.m. — 1300 block of South Tamiami Trail

Dispute: About 30 seconds after a coffee shop closed, a woman approached the store and said she had put in a mobile order for a drink. An employee said the business was closed and that the woman could not have put in a mobile order because the phone app does not allow orders to come in 15 minutes before closing time. The employee said she closed the front entrance and locked the doors, but the woman continued to pace around the outside of the store and knock on the doors. The employee said she did not feel safe letting other employees walk to their cars while the woman was still outside.

An officer spoke to the woman, who said she deserved to have her order made because the store took her money for the drink. The woman said she felt insulted the employees refused to make the drink and locked her out of the store. After the officer spoke to both parties, it was discovered the woman had placed her order at a different location. The woman apologized and left the area without further incident.

Feb. 22

GHOST TRUCK

12:45 p.m. —100 block of Golden Gate Point

Traffic complaint/investigation: An anonymous person said a large truck was blocking traffic. Multiple officers canvassed the area for the truck and were unable to find it, reporting no abnormal traffic on nearby streets.

Feb. 23

FOWL PLAY

1:38 a.m. — 1300 block of Main Street

Dispute: An employee at a restaurant said a woman came into the business with her dogs and caused a disturbance by repeatedly crowing like a rooster. The employee said the woman left the business in a van. Officers later stopped the woman, who confirmed she was crowing like a rooster and agreed that it could have bothered other people in the restaurant. Officers issued a verbal warning, and the woman left without issue.