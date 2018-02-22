Cops Corner: Sarasota 2.22.18

Feb. 16

MOVIE MAYHEM

12:30 a.m. — 1900 block of Fruitville Road

Property damage: A man reported damage that occurred to his car while it was parked in an office store parking lot. The man said he left the vehicle for about three hours, and when he came back to it he noticed damage to the driver-side mirror. He didn’t see any other people in the area and determined the damage appeared to be intentional. The man said the only person he could think of who would damage his car was his ex-girlfriend. He said she knew he always parks in that parking lot when he goes to see a movie, and she recently waited for him in the same parking lot. Beyond his suspicion, he did not have any proof she caused the damage. An officer was unable to locate any witnesses or surveillance footage of the incident.

CYCLE OF ANGER

8:40 a.m. — 3600 block of Fruitville Road

Dispute: A man on a bike reported that a truck drove onto the sidewalk and ran him over. The man said he went up to the window of the truck to confront the driver, at which point the driver panicked and ran him over again while trying to drive away. The man said he didn’t want to press charges against the driver because he appeared to be a child. The driver said he saw the cyclist flip over his handlebars and land on the ground, with the bike landing on top of him. He said the cyclist appeared to be OK but started cursing and screaming, which caused the driver and his passenger to laugh. At that point, the driver said, the cyclist ran over to the truck and started yelling. A witness could not confirm whether the truck actually hit the cyclist.

SLEEPER CAR

2:16 p.m. — 1900 block of Main Street

Suspicion: A man reported that he found a cell phone, shoes and other items that didn’t belong to him inside of his car. The man told an officer that he left his car parked near a bar overnight because he was highly intoxicated. He found the items when he came back to retrieve the car the next day. The man said it appeared the person who owned the phone and other items might have slept in his car. The officer took the items into police storage.

ON THE FENCE

7:14 p.m. — 2600 block of Davis Boulevard

Dispute: A woman said there was dirt pushed up against her fence and she is unable to fix it because of her neighbor’s aggressive dogs. She said she attempted to speak to her neighbor, but that effort ended in an argument. She asked officers to speak to the neighbor about the matter. An officer spoke to the neighbor, who said the woman was demanding he pay to fix the fence. The neighbor said he was willing to let the neighbor in his yard to fix the fence herself.