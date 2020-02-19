Cops Corner: Sarasota 2.21.19

Feb. 12

KNOT A BIG DEAL

3:38 p.m. — 500 block of South Orange Avenue

Dispute: An officer received a report regarding a disturbance at a store. When the officer arrived at the store, the owner said there was no longer an issue. The officer spoke to the customer involved in the disturbance, who said he got involved in an argument with a clerk over a tie.

ROCKY ROAD

8:39 p.m. — 2000 block of Bee Ridge Road

Property damage: A man attempted to drive over a median at the entrance to a mall and got his vehicle stuck on a rock. The driver was not injured, and nobody else was involved in the incident. The driver said he saw traffic was backed up because of an accident and tried to take another route. A tow truck pulled the vehicle off the median, and the driver was able to drive away.

Feb. 13

XBOX-ING MATCH

3:25 p.m. — 1500 block of North Lockwood Ridge Road

Dispute: A woman reported that, while her ex-boyfriend came over to collect his belongings from her home, he took a video game console that she owned. The woman said she packaged the ex-boyfriend’s belongings before he arrived, and she stepped outside to take a phone call while he was packing up. She said he and the console were both gone when she came back inside. The ex-boyfriend’s mother showed an officer video she took of the ex-boyfriend packing up in which he leaves without the video game console visible. The mother said the woman has a history of causing problems. The officer determined the issue was a civil, rather than criminal, dispute.

NO QUICK FIX

3:30 p.m. — 0 block of Central Avenue

Dispute: A couple said they left several pieces of patio furniture at a repair shop more than five months ago and that the furniture has been there ever since. The couple has been unable to get in contact with the shop in the past few weeks and were worried they would be unable to get their furniture back. After speaking to an officer, the couple said they were going to send a certified letter requesting an update or the return of their furniture.

ALL THE RAGE

4:45 p.m. — 1500 block of First Street

Traffic complaint/investigation: A man reported that another driver cut him off in traffic at a high rate of speed. The man said the other driver stopped in front of him on the median and began yelling and waving his arms at him. The man said the other driver then followed him for about two minutes. The man said he later saw the driver yelling at another vehicle.