Cops Corner: Sarasota 2.18.21

Feb. 11

HIT AND RUN

9:18 a.m. — 1500 block of Ringling Drive

Dispute: A woman said a bicyclist yelled at her and smacked her car after entering a parking garage before leaving. The woman’s vehicle was not damaged. Officers told her to call back if she saw the cyclist again.

FOOD FIGHT

11:08 a.m. — 1300 block of Main Street

Dispute: An officer spoke to a restaurant customer, who said she requested to speak to a chef because she had become sick in the past from eating the food. The customer said she did not break anything or touch anyone but admitted to raising her voice. Another officer spoke to the manager, who confirmed the dispute was verbal and that the customer did not damage anything.

Feb. 12

REPEAT OFFENDER

11:42 p.m. — 1200 block of North Palm Avenue

Noise complaint: A woman said she would call police every weekend until ongoing noise issues at a nearby bar is resolved. Officers took a noise reading and found the bar violated the city’s sound ordinance. Officers also found the bar manager received a previous warning about noise violations.

Feb. 13

BOOKED UP

8:34 p.m. — 900 block of University Parkway

Misc. officer: Two hotel guests booked their room online for an 11-day stay, but when they arrived, an employee told them the system did not accept their credit card. When they attempted to book the room again, another customer had taken the reservation. Staff was able to book the guests for the rest of their stay, but the hotel was full the night of their arrival. Other nearby hotels were also booked. After calling several hotels, officers found a room for the guests.

Feb. 14

HEAR NO EVIL

11:39 p.m. — 1800 block of Fifth Street

Noise complaint: Responding to a noise complaint, an officer found six individuals sitting on a front porch, but they were not playing music, and the officer did not observe any noise violations. The officer told them that someone had made a complaint.