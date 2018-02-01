Cops Corner: Sarasota 2.1.18

Jan. 26

SCOOT AWAY

8:45 a.m. — 1100 block of Boulevard of the Arts

Lost/found property: A member of a garden club noticed an unfamiliar motorized scooter on the property. An officer referenced the scooter’s serial number and found it was not listed as stolen. The officer was eventually able to determine the scooter belonged to a nearby grocery store. The manager of the grocery store told the officer he would send somebody with a truck to pick up the scooter later.

Jan. 27

SLASHING QUESTIONS

10:54 a.m. — 800 block of South Tamiami Trail

Property damage: The owner of a hotel reported that two customers’ vehicles were vandalized in the early morning. The owner showed an officer video of the incident, which showed a woman slashing three tires on each of the two cars. The officer met with one of the victims, who said he did not have any suspects in mind. After watching the video, the victim said he did not recognize the woman. The victim then declined to answer more questions and walked out of the area. He said he did not want to file a police report.

OPEN & SHUT CASE

3:42 p.m. — 600 block of North East Avenue

Dispute: A man reported an ongoing issue with his neighbors. He said recently, he was riding his bike home and was about to cross over his neighbor’s driveway when his neighbor quickly pulled into the driveway, cutting the man off and forcing him to come to an abrupt stop. He said his neighbor saw him and pulled into the driveway intentionally. He said his neighbors loudly open and close their door throughout the day, which he also believes is intentional. They also loudly open and close the cabinets inside their house, which he can hear through a shared wall, he said. Because he believes the neighbors are doing these things to annoy him, he wanted the incidents documented.

Jan. 28

A BRIDGE TOO FAR

9:35 p.m. — 1400 block of Stickney Point Road

Impaired driver: A deputy responded to the scene of a crash and found a car sitting sideways across the roadway. The deputy made contact with the driver, who smelled of alcohol. The driver said she worked at a nearby restaurant, though she appeared confused about the location of the restaurant and why her car was on the bridge. During her arrest, the woman was very argumentative, threatening to take down and hurt a deputy. When she arrived at the jail, she asked a deputy how much cash he needed to let her go.