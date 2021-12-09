Cops Corner: Sarasota 12.9.21

Dec. 3

Pump out

8:30 p.m., 2700 block of Fruitville Road

Property damage: The owner of a gas station said a customer drove off with the pump nozzle still attached to her truck, which caused $150 in damage to the hose and nozzle. An officer made contact with the owner of the truck, who said his daughter was driving. The owner of the truck agreed to contact the gas station owner and said he would pay for the repairs.

Dec. 4

Paw patrol

1:43 a.m., 2200 block of Ringling Boulevard

Dispute: A man said the upstairs neighbors in his apartment were being extremely loud. The man said it sounded like the neighbors were moving furniture. An officer made contact with one of the upstairs neighbors, who said he had a friend who came into town and brought dogs. The neighbor said the dogs were responsible for the disturbance, and that he would try to keep the noise down.

Extended stay

11:43 a.m., 5000 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: An employee at a hotel reported that two guests were refusing to leave after their check-out time. An officer spoke to the guests, who were speaking to the hotel manager about an issue with bugs in their room. The guests had contacted the hotel’s corporate owners, who advised the guests to speak to the on-site manager. The manager said he would give the guests 30 minutes to arrange a ride and leave the property. The guests agreed to leave.

Dec. 5

Lights out

12:10 a.m., 1500 block of North Brink Avenue

Dispute: A man reported that his neighbor was being loud outside his home and shining a spotlight at his house. The man said he was tired of the man constantly yelling and doing other things to disturb the neighborhood. The neighbor was agitated and yelling at the man from across his yard when officers arrived. After officers spoke to the neighbor, he said he would remain civil and try not to be as bothersome.

Scared silly

7:51 a.m., 3300 block of Melody Lane

Suspicion: A man reported that someone shot Silly String into the tree in his front yard. The man said there were only a few strands of the Silly String. There was also a piece of toilet paper laying across the top of his fence. The man was concerned the debris might be an act of vandalism, with more to come in the future. The man had no idea who might have been responsible for the damage.