Cops Corner: Sarasota 12.7.17

Dec. 1

SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM

7 a.m. — 4000 block of South Tamiami Trail

Property damage: An employee with an electric company reported that, sometime over the past few days, someone broke the window of a backhoe being used as part of a utility installation project. It appeared nothing had been taken from the backhoe, and it was not clear how the window got broken. There was no surveillance footage from the area that showed the incident.

Dec. 4

GUN CLEANER

8 a.m. — 400 block of Bird Key Drive

Theft: A man reported his gun was stolen. The next day, he called the police to tell them his wife found his gun that morning in a pile of laundry in their home. An officer told him the case would be deactivated.

STRAIGHT DOPE

9 a.m. — 2600 block of Waldemere Street

Property damage: The manager of a park reported vandalism that occurred inside the park’s racquetball park. The manager showed an officer the graffiti, which included a drawing of a worm with breasts and the word “DOPE.” The officer documented the incident, but there was no additional information regarding the identity of the person who tagged the property.

UNLEASHED

3 p.m. — 5000 block of Sun Circle

Dispute: A woman reported an ongoing dispute with a neighbor over a dog leash law in the neighborhood park. Since the law went into effect, the woman said the neighbor has been showing increased anger toward her via email and a neighborhood website. The woman said the neighbor puts up posts accusing the woman of ruining the park and stating she isn’t well liked. The woman said the neighbor started a false rumor that the woman’s dog has attacked others before. The woman wanted something on file documenting her concerns in case something happens to her and her dogs. She provided the police a copy of messages she exchanged with the neighbor.

PARKING PROBLEMS

10:44 p.m. — 0 block of Marina Plaza

Dispute: An officer responded to a parking lot after receiving a report regarding a dispute. A woman told the officer she was in an argument with her boyfriend. She said her boyfriend had too much to drink and thought she made a derogatory comment, which started the argument. The boyfriend said they got into a disagreement about something that was said, but the issue had been resolved before an officer arrived.