Cops Corner: Sarasota 12.6.18

Nov. 30

HOSED

3:12 p.m. — 3500 block of Fruitville Road

Property damage: A gas station employee reported that a driver drove away with a gas nozzle still inserted in the vehicle. When the driver left the pump, the hose broke off. The employee said he tried to reattach the hose to the pump but had been unsuccessful.

STOP AND DELIVER

5:58 p.m. — 1600 block of Main Street

Dispute: A woman reported that a delivery driver was blocking the street with his vehicle. The woman said the driver was causing traffic to back up, but he refused to move his vehicle because he was working. The woman followed the vehicle and called 911. An officer met with the driver, who said the woman yelled at him for blocking traffic. The driver believed it was OK to block traffic because he was working. The officer told the driver he needs to park the vehicle in a safe location so he doesn’t block traffic.

FROM HERO TO ZERO

9:56 p.m. — 2700 block of Hidden Lake Boulevard

Dispute: A man gave his friend two comic books, valued at $700, for safekeeping. The man later arrived at his friend’s apartment, at which point the friend said he did not know what happened to the comic books or where they might be. The friend’s apartment was not burglarized. The man wanted a report of the incident. The friend confirmed he took possession of the comic books and was unsure of what happened to them.

GASSED UP

11:18 p.m. — 1800 block of South Tamiami Trail

Dispute: An officer received a report about a woman causing a disturbance with other patrons at a gas station. The officer made contact with the woman, who was standing outside the convenience store. The officer said the woman appeared intoxicated, but was coherent. The officer suggested the woman go home for the night, and she agreed. The officer called a taxi and the woman left without further incident.

Dec. 3

WORKPLACE DRAMA

5:22 p.m. — 0 block of South Palm Avenue

Dispute: A business owner reported that a former employee showed up and caused a disturbance. She said the former employee entered the business and asked to borrow money. The owner said no, and the two got into an argument. An officer advised the business owner on how she could have the subject trespassed from her property.