Cops Corner: Sarasota 12.5.19

Nov. 27

HEATED ARGUMENT

9:42 p.m. — 600 block of North Washington Boulevard

Dispute: The manager of a gas station convenience store reported that a customer spoke to him because there was no hot food available at the business. The manager said the customer became irate before leaving the store. The manager said the customer did not take any items and did not touch him. Officers determined there was no evidence of a crime.

Dec. 1

CLEARING HOUSE

1:46 a.m. — 800 block of Mecca Drive

Dispute: A man was in the process of moving out of his home and did not want the tenant to whom he was subletting a room to be inside the residence. The man had taken all of the tenant’s belongings and put them outside near the dumpster. When the tenant returned home from work, he confronted the man, who did not let the tenant enter the property. An officer told the man he is not allowed to remove another resident’s belongings. He informed the man about tenants’ rights and said there was a procedure he needed to follow.

POKING HOLES

3:02 p.m. — 1300 block of Siesta Drive

Suspicion: A woman contacted the police because her tire was deflated, and she believed someone vandalized her vehicle while she was kayaking. The woman said she left her car in a public parking lot for three hours and returned to find a flat tire. The woman thought someone intentionally deflated the tire, though she did not know who would have done it. An officer saw a small mark on the side wall of the tire but could not determine if it was a puncture or normal wear and tear. Two witnesses in the park said they did not see anybody approach the car.

TOO MUCH MEAD

6:23 p.m. — 3000 block of Ringling Boulevard

Dispute: A man called the police because he believed his friend was too intoxicated to drive after drinking at the medieval fair. The man said he and his friend got into an argument when he discouraged him from driving home. An officer spoke to the friend, who said he actually tried to stop the first man from driving home because he was too intoxicated. The friend said he was OK to drive home, but he was not leaving yet. Both men ultimately agreed not to drive home.