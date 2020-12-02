Cops Corner: Sarasota 12.3.20

Nov. 27

HARD TO HANDLE

9:22 a.m. — 1800 block of North Tamiami Trail

Suspicion: A man said he believed someone put dog excrement on his car door. The man said he’d been staying at a hotel for a few days and parking his car in front. The man said he hadn’t been getting along with a couple of other guests, and he believed they put the dog excrement on his vehicle. The man said he saw the guests walking around the property with a cooler the day before, and he believed they were picking up dog excrement and putting it in the cooler. The man did not actually see what the guests had in their hands, and he only assumed it was dog excrement on his car because of the odor. An officer examined the car and did not see anything that resembled dog excrement. However, the officer did smell what he suspected was a different form of waste and saw a puddle directly under the car door. The officer was unable to determine conclusively what happened.

Nov. 29

HIGH STROLLERS

5:01p.m. — 2000 block of Bay Street

Theft: A store manager said she saw three people enter the business with a baby stroller who then took expensive hygiene products and placed them in the stroller’s bottom. The manager said the people left when they noticed staff looking at them, leaving the stroller behind with the items in it. The store recovered the items, valued at about $175.

ABOVE THE FRAY

6:54 p.m. — 4900 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A woman said her upstairs neighbors were intentionally banging on the floor. The woman said this is an ongoing issue, although she had never confronted the neighbors. An officer made contact with one of the neighbors, who said she was unaware she was causing any disturbance. The neighbor said she would try to be quieter in the future and any previous issues were unintentional.

FEEL THE BASS

7:32 p.m. — 2100 block of Fourth Street

Noise complaint: A man said he heard a loud bass noise coming from a nearby intersection. Officers determined a neighboring resident was testing out the bass in his car and immediately turned the music off after the test. The noise was not excessive while officers were present. Officers advised the man to call back if additional issues arose.