Cops Corner: Sarasota 12.21.17

Dec. 12

MISS-AND-RUN

7:55 a.m. — 1600 block of University Parkway

Dispute: An officer responded to a report of a hit-and-run. When he arrived at the scene, the woman who made the report was acting belligerently, swearing at the driver she accused of hitting her car. Eventually, the officer got the woman to return to her car. The other driver said she did not hit the woman’s car, and she did not know why the woman said she had. The driver said she pulled into a convenience store to get gas, and the woman immediately accused her of hitting the car.

The officer interviewed the woman but did not see any evidence of damage in the area where she alleged her car was hit. The woman said she felt threatened by the other driver, but she did not give a reason why. The officer told the woman there was no evidence of a collision. The woman then became argumentative and immediately started yelling at the other driver. The woman also refused to provide her information to the officer. When the officer went to a patrol car to get a case number for the incident, the woman left the scene.

BOLTED AWAY

Noon — 1400 block of Tangier Way

Theft: A man reported that, sometime in the past week, someone removed the stainless steel nuts from the bolts that hold his home’s floating dock in place. There was a personal watercaft on the floating dock that was unsecured, but it was not disturbed. There was no surveillance footage of the area, and no neighbors in the area reported seeing something suspicious.

WHO LET THE DOGS OUT?

1:52 p.m. — 3000 block of Bay Street

Misc. officer: A woman pulled into her driveway and noticed two loose dogs were running around her vehicle. The woman called the police because she was afraid to get out of the car and did not know to whom the dogs belonged. Shortly after she called, a man pulled up in a car and retrieved both of the dogs. He said the dogs had gotten out of his yard. The man then left the area in his car with the dogs.

Dec. 13

HARD OF HEARING

12:40 a.m. — 2500 block of Pershing Avenue

Noise complaint: A man reported loud noise and music in the area of his home. An officer checked the area and was unable to locate the source of the music. The officer went to the man’s house and told them he could not find where the noise was coming from, and the man thanked the officer for his time.