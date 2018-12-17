Cops Corner: Sarasota 12.20.18

Dec. 12

CALL FOR HELP

2:35 a.m. — 1400 block of Main Street

Dispute: An officer met with a man at a bar, who said his two cell phones went missing inside the establishment. The man said he just wanted the phones returned and did not want anyone charged. The man said he met his friend at the bar. He believed she took the phones, because she was the only one near them when the phones went missing. The officer was able to find the phones and return them to the man. The man and his friend left the area without issue.

STRIKE A POST

4:45 p.m. — 300 block of Parkland Avenue

Property damage: A woman was sitting in her living room when she heard a loud noise in her front yard. She went outside and saw her mailbox knocked onto her front yard, the post on it broken into pieces. She assumed someone ran it over with a car, but there were no witnesses. The woman did not see any vehicles when she ran outside upon hearing the noise. The woman said the same thing happened several months earlier. She said it’s common for cars to speed down the street.

FOOD FIGHT

7:04 p.m. — 0 block of South Boulevard of the Presidents

Misc. officer: The owner of a restaurant said a former server has been texting him, claiming the owner owes him $30. The owner said the employee was fired for disruptive behavior and has been paid the amount he was owed. An officer gave the owner a business card in case further issues arose.

Dec. 13

SOUND OFF

3:14 a.m. — 900 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A woman complained that her neighbor was knocking on her wall, waking her up. The woman said the neighbor called and left a message on her phone, threatening to call the police if the woman did not turn down her music. The woman said she does not play any music and the neighbor is just hearing things. The woman said this has been an ongoing issue.

The neighbor initially refused to open the door for officers. She did not believe they were the police and threatened to call the cops. Police dispatch eventually informed the neighbor they were legitimate officers. The neighbor said the woman always plays loud gospel music, and she said she only knocked on the woman’s wall once. Officers suggested the neighbor should raise any issues with the apartment management.