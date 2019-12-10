Cops Corner: Sarasota 12.12.19

Dec. 9

CUT SHORT

12:04 p.m. — 900 block of University Parkway

Dispute: An officer responded to a dispute at a hotel between guests and an employee. The employee said the guests were supposed to check out at noon and that one became angry and used profanity when she told them they had to leave. The guests said they had booked a room online and had paid to stay an additional three days. The guests said they would leave and request a refund through the website they used. The guests packed and left the area without further incident.

DUAL RESIDENCY

12:23 p.m. — 2700 block of Hyde Park Street

Lost/found property: A man found a backpack on his porch. The backpack had a Florida ID for a person who was using the same address as the man’s home. The man said he had been living in his home for two years and didn’t know why someone else was using his address. The bag also had a phone, phone charger and miscellaneous personal items. The police took the backpack into storage for safekeeping.

BENT OUT OF SHAPE

1 p.m. — 1700 block of Main Street

Property damage: An officer saw a stop sign pole was bent toward the road. The officer determined the sign could cause damage to vehicles traveling along the street. The police department contacted city Public Works Department staff to repair the pole.

WASHED OUT

1:25 p.m. — 2200 block of Main Street

Dispute: A laundromat owner reported two customers refused to leave the property. The owner said one customer called him and complained a washing machine wasn’t working properly. When the owner arrived, he said the machine was working fine. The customer later removed her clothes from the machine and told the owner the clothes weren’t clean. When the owner confronted the customer, he said a second customer came to her defense. At that point the owner called the police and said he wanted the customers removed. An officer spoke to the customers, who said they did not want to use the laundromat anymore and agreed to leave. The owner issued a refund to the customer who complained about the machine.