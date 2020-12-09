Cops Corner: Sarasota 12.10.20

Dec. 3

NO SMOKING?

7:05 a.m. — 4300 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A hotel guest said that as he was checking out, the front desk clerk denied his $100 deposit and accused him of smoking in the room. The guest admitted his girlfriend smoked in the bathroom but said he did not smoke and did not know it was against the rules, so he should not be denied his deposit. The employee produced a receipt copy stating smoking in the room was a violation that could result in the loss of the deposit. The guest had signed the receipt. The employee said the room also has signs warning against smoking. The guest left without incident.

Dec. 5

SISTER SQUABBLE

3:32 p.m. — 1600 block of 23rd Street

Dispute: A woman complained about another person allowing cars to park at a vacant property the woman owned. Officers spoke to the person, who said the woman’s sister gave permission to park on the property. The sister, who co-owns the property, confirmed she authorized the parking. Officers advised the woman to come to a mutual understanding with her sister about the property’s use.

Dec. 6

ALL IS CALM

12:06 a.m. — 200 block of Bird Key Drive

Noise complaint: A man reported a white van playing loud music at a park near his home. An officer noticed a white van leaving the area but did not witness any noise violation. The officer had responded earlier to the same complaint, but neither they nor a private security officer found any violations. The officer explained police must verify a noise infraction before taking any enforcement action. The man suggested he could record the noise level of individual vehicles. The officer strongly recommended against that for the man’s safety. The officer said people can use the park throughout the night without

VAPER’S CAPER

9:10 p.m. — 0 block of South Lime Avenue

Theft: After exiting the restroom, a convenience store employee saw a teenager leaving the area behind the cash register with three vape pens. The employee asked the teen to drop them, but the teen tried to run away. The employee chased the teen, who tripped and fell. The employee brought the teen inside, and the teen returned the items. The teen said that when he entered the store, he did not intend to shoplift but felt the urge when he saw the business appeared to be unattended.