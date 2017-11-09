Cops Corner: Sarasota 11.9.17

Nov. 5

CHECKING OUT

2:31 a.m. — 1100 block of Ritz-Carlton Drive

Trespass: A security officer at a hotel reported a man who previously received a trespass warning returned to the property and was standing in the lobby. The man was previously warned for causing a disturbance on the property. An officer arrested the man for trespassing after a warning.

Nov. 6

OVER THE MOON

9:29 a.m. — 2600 block of Hyde Park Street

Dispute: A woman called the police to report an ongoing dispute with her neighbor. In April, she said, the neighbor’s son hit her son, cracking her son’s tooth. The woman said she and her neighbor reached a payment agreement for the cost of the tooth repair, but the neighbor failed to follow through with the payment. The woman said for the past few months, the neighbor has been bothering her by trying to talk to her and asking her to be friends on social media. On Halloween, the woman said, the neighbor walked onto her property and mooned her. The woman said she wanted the neighbor to leave her alone. An officer told her to call in the future if she had any persisting issues with the neighbor.

NEED A LIFT?

9:30 a.m. — 200 block of North Tamiami Trail

Misc. officer: The owner of a building under construction reported an issue with the neighboring property owner. The owner said he and his neighbor were involved in ongoing litigation regarding the construction. The owner said when construction crews arrived that morning, they found their sky lifts on the ground, which the neighbor owns. Workers were blocked from retrieving the lifts. The owner said the lifts were not on the neighbor’s property when they left on Friday, and he believes the neighbor tampered with the lifts to keep them from being used. An officer contacted the neighbor, who said workers left the lifts on the ground, which he considers trespassing. The officer advised both men to work through the civil court system to resolve the dispute.

TAGGED OUT

11:21 a.m. — 2000 block of Wood Street

Property damage: An employee of a business reported several instances of graffiti tagging had taken place in the property’s parking garage. The employee said the vandalism took place sometime over the weekend. He said one brick area would have to be pressure cleaned, but the other graffiti could be painted over. He estimated the cost of the damage at $200. It was unclear who was responsible for the vandalism.