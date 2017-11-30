Cops Corner: Sarasota 11.30.17

Nov. 22

ALL BARK

1:26 a.m. — 4100 block of Royal Palm Avenue

Noise complaint: A man complained that a dog had been barking all night in his neighborhood. He pointed an officer in the direction he heard the dog. The officer confirmed the dog was constantly barking. The officer was unable to get in contact with the resident at the address where the dog was barking. The officer noted there was a barking dog at that house.

CAR PROBLEMS

5:48 p.m. — 3400 block of South Osprey Avenue

Dispute: The manager of a car rental business reported damage to a vehicle a customer had rented for a month. The manager said the car was trashed when the customer returned it, with multiple stains on the interior upholstery and spray paint on the exterior. The manager also said the customer drove the car 3,000 miles beyond what the rental agreement allowed. The manager said he wanted the incident documented for when he takes the customer to court. The manager said the customer left the area when he called the police. When an officer contacted the customer via telephone, the customer said she left because the manager was calling her derogatory and obscene names. The woman said the spray paint was there when she rented the car.

FAIR WARNING

10:17 p.m. — 1000 block of North Tamiami Trail

Theft: An employee at a convenience store reported that a man came in, took two bags of candy and a bottle of soda and began consuming the items in front of her. The man told the employee he was stealing the items and that she should call the police. An officer arrived and saw candy wrappers and a bottle of soda on the counter in front of the man. The officer handcuffed the man and put him in a patrol vehicle. The employee said the man entered the store earlier in the day and took a bag of chips and some candy without paying. During the earlier incident, the man said he was stealing the items and that the employee should call the police.

Nov. 24

ROUGH WATERS​

1:45 p.m. — 1000 block of Villagio Circle

Property damage: A man reported damage to his kayak, which had been left on the steps leading to his condominium. The man said a member of his homeowners association left a ticket saying the kayak, which was stored on the property, violated the covenants of the residential development. The homeowners association member moved the kayak to the man’s steps so it would not be visible from the street level. The man said the kayak’s hull and carrying handles were damaged when it was moved. The man said the damage could be fixed, but he wanted a report to document the incident.