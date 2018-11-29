Cops Corner: Sarasota 11.28.18

Nov. 23

OCCUPIED

8:20 a.m. — 300 block of North Washington Boulevard

Dispute: A gas station manager got into a dispute with a customer who was in the bathroom for a long time. The manager said she knocked on the door, and the customer knocked back. The customer eventually walked out of the bathroom, but did not flush, leaving waste behind. He also left the water running in the sink. The manager asked him to leave the store, but he said he would wait for the police. He told an officer he was just using the bathroom and he was a regular customer. He said the manager was rude and he would never return to the store.

Nov. 26

ROAD RAGE

8:30 a.m. — 2900 block of Michigan Street

Dispute: A woman reported that a driver followed her home after she accidentally cut the motorist off. The woman said she did not notice the vehicle in her blind spot. When she got home, she said the driver pulled up in her driveway, yelled at her and then drove off. An officer advised the woman to pull into a public place and call 911 if a similar incident happened in the future.

BED BANDIT

9 a.m. — 1000 block of Indian Beach Drive

Theft: A man was moving furniture from his home into a truck parked on his front lawn. The man said he left one of his twin mattresses resting on the side of the vehicle and went back inside. When he came out, the mattress was gone. The man estimated the value of the mattress at $1,000.