Cops Corner: Sarasota 11.25.20

Nov. 19

MAKING A MARK

Noon — 2700 block of Hidden Lake Boulevard

Property damage: Over the past three weeks, a man said he noticed 14 indentations on his vehicle that he believed were caused by his neighbors, though he had not seen them do the damage. The man showed the officer the indentations, which were barely noticeable. The man said he recently heard a suspicious sound coming from the direction of his neighbor’s apartment, which he believed could have been the neighbor shooting at the vehicle with something similar to a BB gun. The man said no BBs were found near his car.

IMPATIENT NON-PATIENT

2:10 p.m. — 0 block of South School Avenue

Dispute: A medical facility employee said a patient’s brother became irate when she told him he needed to leave, and he began grabbing the door from the outside and shaking it. The brother left when the employee told him she was calling the police.

KNOCK IT OFF

5:35 p.m. — 3900 block of Overlook Bend Terrace

Dispute: A man said his neighbor was knocking on his door asking to speak to his brother, who was not there. The man said he and his neighbor have an extensive history of disputes. An officer spoke to the neighbor, who said he went to the man’s house to speak to a friend, and when he was told his friend was not there, he left. The officer found no evidence of a crime.

CASH ONLY

6:20 p.m. — 3500 block of Fruitville Road

Dispute: A store employee said a customer returned an item she bought in September and received store credit. Because she did not get cash, the customer began yelling obscenities before leaving the store, the employee said. Officers could not locate the customer following the incident.

Nov. 20

FOWL PLAY

5:38 p.m. — 1300 block of Tarpon Avenue

Misc. officer: A woman said chicken sounds coming from her neighbor’s property woke her up. An officer contacted the neighbor, who said he brought five roosters and two chickens back from Texas and was planning on relocating them to a farm later in the week. The officer said possessing chickens violates city code and told him to remove the animals.