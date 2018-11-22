Cops Corner: Sarasota 11.22.18

Nov. 14

PLANT PROBLEMS

2:53 p.m. — 1200 block of Highland Street

Suspicion: A woman reported her car had a broken right taillight and a missing passenger side mirror. An officer inspected the car and noted the damage appeared to have occurred a while ago. The woman could not give a timeframe for when the items may have been broken. The woman also complained that someone was using weed killer on the plants on the side of her house. She suspected her neighbors may have been responsible. The woman said she had made similar reports in the past to the police. The officer told her he would conduct more frequent patrols in the area.

OFF KEY

4:30 p.m. — 200 block of South Tuttle Avenue

Property damage: An employee at an office reported that someone keyed a car parked on the property. The employee said six other cars had been keyed in the parking lot in the past several weeks. There were no working video surveillance cameras in the parking lot area.

Nov. 15

ANGER MANAGEMENT

12:04 p.m. — 300 block of Ohio Place

Dispute: A man reported a dispute with his former property manager, with whom he had been engaged in an argument for the past year. The man said he saw the property manager sitting in a van near his house. The man started recording the property manager, who then drove his van a block away to a property where he owns a mobile home. The man followed the property manager and told him he did not want to see him on his property. The man said the property manager asked if he had a gun. When the man said no, the property manager made an indirect comment that he should, the man said. The property owner said he did not have a gun and did not imply that he did. He said he was working on a nearby property and got into his van when it started raining. He said he was not on the man’s property that day. An officer advised both men not to approach each other.

HEAT SEEKER

8:28 p.m. — 1400 block of Main Street

Marchman Act: An officer responded to a report regarding an intoxicated person at a store. The officer made contact with the man, who was in the restroom. The man said he was trying to lay low someplace warm. The man was disoriented and talking incoherently. The man advised he had been drinking tequila and lime. Officers took the man into protective custody.