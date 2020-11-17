Cops Corner: Sarasota 11.19.20

Nov. 13

CUPS OF UNKINDNESS

10 a.m. — 2100 block of Grove Street

Suspicion: A woman said that, sometime overnight, someone threw two glass cups into her backyard. The cups missed the woman’s boat and shattered on the ground. The woman said she was worried about the glass causing damage and about a similar incident happening again in the future. The woman suspected her neighbor was responsible for throwing the items because they had an ongoing issue. An officer was unable to make contact with the neighbor. The officer gave the woman ideas for installing lighting and surveillance cameras.

STREET FIGHTERS

11:07 p.m. — 1400 block of Main Street

Dispute: An officer stopped because he saw two men standing in the roadway who looked as if they were going to fight. The officer spoke to one of the men, who said he was walking down the sidewalk when he saw another man picking on someone. The man said that upset him, so he yelled at the other man, which led to an argument that spilled into the street. The man said they never actually got into a physical altercation. The officer said both subjects were uncooperative and did not wish to provide any additional information before leaving the area.

Nov. 14

RECOVERED, BUT RUN OVER

11:20 a.m. — 1100 block of Ritz Carlton Drive

Lost/found property: A woman said she and her husband went on a bike ride. When she got back to her room, she realized her cellphone was gone. The woman used her husband’s phone to track her phone to a specific location. The woman said she did not want to press charges; she just wanted her phone back. An officer spoke to a tenant at the listed address who said her landlord had dropped a broken phone off at the house earlier in the day. It appeared a car had driven over the phone. The officer took the phone back to the woman, who confirmed it was hers.

SOUNDS GOOD

9:55 p.m. — 1300 block of Main Street

Noise complaint: An officer received a complaint about noise coming from a restaurant. The officer went to the restaurant and was unable to hear any amplified music outdoors. The officer also noted that the city’s restriction on amplified noise did not go into effect for another hour. The officer found no noise violations.