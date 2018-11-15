Cops Corner: Sarasota 11.15.18

Nov. 10

EXTENDED STAY

11:51 a.m. — 900 block of University Parkway

Dispute: The assistant manager of a hotel reported that a customer was refusing to leave. The assistant manager said the guest had checked out but was still occupying the room. He said he needed the guest to leave so the room could be cleaned. An officer made contact with the guest, who was in the process of packing. The guest said she was having an ongoing issue with somebody watching her, and she believed the table lamps in the hotel room contained transmitters. She packed up her belongings and left without further incident.

Nov. 11

LICENSE TO FLY

3:02 p.m. — 900 block of South Palm Avenue

Lost/found property: A woman went to the police station to report a lost license. The woman believed she lost her out-of-state driver’s license at a botanical garden, because she only went there and back home the previous day. The woman called the garden and found nobody had turned it in there. The woman needed to make a police report so she would have documentation allowing her to fly back home.

Nov. 12

GUN CONTROL

3:05 p.m. — 1600 block of Fruitville Road

Lost/found property: A man found a holstered gun in the second floor bathroom of an office building. He told an officer it appeared someone placed the gun on top of the paper towel dispenser while using the bathroom and then forgot about it. The man did not know who owned the gun and wanted it turn it in for safekeeping. There were no reports of the gun being stolen. The police took the gun into storage.

BAG MAN

4:36 p.m. — 1900 block of Prospect Street

Misc. officer: A doctor said someone left 11 bags of construction debris next to the dumpster outside of his office at some point during the weekend. The bags held 50 gallons each and were filled with wood and tile debris. The doctor contacted the bag manufacturer, but they were unable to say who used the bags. The man said there were no witnesses to the incident. An officer advised the man to contact the city to see if staff could remove the debris.