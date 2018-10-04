Cops Corner: Sarasota 10.4.18

Sept. 28

LOCKED OUT

10:55 a.m. — 1300 block of Mango Avenue

Dispute: A woman reported that her landlord put a chain lock on the gate entrance to the property where her business is located. The woman said she is still on the lease and is supposed to have access to the property. The woman said she knew it was a civil issue between her and the property owner, but she wanted the incident documented.

OUT OF STORAGE

7:52 p.m. — 500 block of South Washington Boulevard

Burglary, structure: A man reported a burglary at a storage unit in his mother-in-law’s condominium. The man said he had personal sporting goods stored in the unit and found numerous items missing. It appeared a suspect used a key to gain entry to the storage area and then cut the padlock off the storage unit. The man said any of the condo owners would have access to the storage area. The man said he would ask his friends to keep an eye out for the equipment.

PATH OF DESTRUCTION

9:20 p.m. — 300 block of John Ringling Boulevard

Disorderly conduct/intoxication: Officers received multiple calls about an intoxicated man causing a disturbance. One of the callers reported two citizens were restraining the man on the ground. Multiple pedestrians nearby the scene affirmed the man had been causing problems in the area. The manager of a restaurant reported she had kicked the man out of the business, and he had punched their chef in the face. The manager of a bar reported he had also kicked the man out of the business because the man was bothering the musician and harassing other customers. The manager of an art gallery witnessed the man harassing a woman on the street and pushing a man who tried to intervene. The man had a small bottle of cinnamon whiskey in his possession, which the police took into property when they apprehended the man.

Sept. 29

PUSHING THE LIMITS

12:41 a.m. — 1400 block of Main Street

​Dispute: Officers were flagged down regarding a disturbance nearby. An officer made contact with a woman who was sitting on the curb. She said her boyfriend was trying to complete 100 push-ups. He completed 94, and for some reason got into a confrontation with another man he did not know. The woman said her boyfriend and the man exchanged punches, and then they all quickly left the area. Her boyfriend ran off on foot and the other man got into a vehicle. All other parties were gone and unable to provide statements to the police.