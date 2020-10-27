Cops Corner: Sarasota 10.29.20

Oct. 22

CUT DEEP

2 p.m. — 0 block of North Polk Drive

Misc. officer: A woman was upset because her neighbor hired a tree-trimming company to cut back branches on one of the woman’s trees that grew over the neighbor’s fence. The woman was worried the trimmers were going to cut beyond the neighbor’s property line. The company owner assured the officer workers would not cut beyond the line. The officer relayed that information to the woman, but she did not believe them. The officer remained on scene until the trimming was done and verified the workers did not cut beyond the line. The woman requested the officer include in the report that the neighbor was harassing her by cutting the tree.

NO FLYER ZONE

2:02 p.m. — 1600 block of Hansen Street

Dispute: A man said a neighbor put an unwanted political flyer in his mailbox and the mailboxes of neighboring properties. The man believes the neighbor targeted the properties because they have signs supporting an opposing candidate. The neighbor denied putting flyers in the mailboxes, though the man said he had video of the neighbor doing so. However, an officer said the footage was inconclusive. The man said he was also pursuing a complaint through the postal service.

Oct. 24

NO SHIRT, NO SERVICE

2:23 a.m. — 1400 block of Main Street

Dispute: A man said he was drinking and attempted to use a ride-hailing service to get home. The driver told the man he was too intoxicated and asked him to leave the car. The man said he did not know why the driver was refusing service, but the driver told an officer that the man was extremely intoxicated and trying to undress in the car. An officer contacted the man’s ex-wife, who agreed to pick him up and take him home.

NON-STARTER

10:22 a.m. — 1100 block of Guilford Lane

Dispute: A man said he bought a car from another person for $2,500. The man said the seller gave the impression the car ran fine and only had problems with the starter. The car broke down while the man was driving it home. The man had to pay $300 to get the car towed. The man accused the seller of knowing there were more problems with the vehicle than what was disclosed. The seller said he told the man about all the problems he was aware of. An officer informed both parties this was a civil issue, not a criminal matter.