Cops Corner: Sarasota 10.25.18

Oct. 19

HE SAID, VIDEO SAID

1:07 p.m. — 1000 block of North Tamiami Trail

Theft: A manager at a grocery store reported a customer was caught shoplifting. The manager took an officer to the suspect, who was sitting on the floor next to a security guard. The manager said the suspect walked past the registers with an 18-pack of beer. The suspect told the officer he did not take the beer. The manager showed the officer security footage that clearly showed the suspect walking past the registers and resisting the security guard when approached.

Oct. 22

PAVED WITH BAD INTENTIONS

11:31 a.m. — 300 block of Morningside Drive

Dispute: A woman reported that, in February, she met with a company to install approximately $22,000 worth of pavers at her property. She gave the company a check worth $11,714 as a deposit. The work was supposed to begin in May, but it later got postponed to August or September. The woman was trying to get in contact with the company when she learned it may have closed or filed for bankruptcy protection. She also discovered the company was being investigated in Manatee County. The woman said she believed the company was now doing business under a different name. She told an officer she would like to speak with a detective if the police pursue criminal charges.

PAINTED RED

3:45 p.m. — 5500 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A business owner hired a man to paint the property. The painter finished and entered the owner’s office to get his payment. The owner was with a customer and told the painter to wait. The owner said the painter began to shout at him, at which point the owner called the police. The painter left the property before an officer arrived.

STEP BY STEP

10:02 p.m. — 1100 block of Villagio Circle

Noise complaint: A man said his upstairs neighbor constantly bangs on the floor. He said sometimes, when he gets sick of the noise, he hits the ceiling with his broom, but that just makes the neighbor bang louder on the floor. The man was upset because he could not sleep for work. An officer met with the upstairs neighbor. The officer noticed that, as the neighbor approached the door, loud footsteps were audible. The neighbor said she just bought the unit a few months ago, and she wondered if the previous owner installed the floor incorrectly. The neighbor said the man bangs on his ceiling, which scares her. She said she is just walking across her floor and does not mean to disturb him. The officer told the neighbor her footsteps were loud. She said she would try wearing slippers and speak to her real estate agent about any other options to fix the problem.