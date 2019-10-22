Cops Corner: Sarasota 10.24.19

Oct. 19

BED & BANISHED

4:02 p.m. — 3700 block of South School Avenue

Misc. officer: The president of a homeowners association said the organization discovered a resident in the neighborhood had listed the property on a vacation rental site, which was against community by-laws. The president asked a police officer to go to the home, knock on the door and identify the occupants of the unit. The officer told the president that the police could not knock on the door to identify the occupants unless there was suspicion that criminal activity was afoot. The officer said the issue was a civil matter, not one for law enforcement.

STRIKING OUT

9:13 p.m. — 2250 block of Fruitville Road

Dispute: An employee at a bowling center said a group of three people were causing a disturbance and disrupting customers. The employee said the people were no longer bowling and refused to leave when asked. The employee said the people began using their cellphones to record video of the staff and customers. The employee asked the people to leave or else he would call the police. The officers spoke to the three people in the parking lot. None of them had criminal records, and all three agreed to leave without further incident.

Oct. 20

BLIND SPOT

12:49 p.m. — 3500 block of North Tamiami Trail

Theft: An employee at a grocery store reported a customer for shoplifting. The employee said he watched a customer go through a self-checkout lane, scan several items but leave many others in her cart without scanning. The customer attempted to leave the property without scanning a total of 18 items worth $73.85. The customer said she has poor eyesight and did not realize she did not scan the items.

STING O-POO-RATION

2:36 p.m. — 200 block of North Jefferson Avenue

Dispute: A man reported that his neighbor lets his two dogs defecate on his lawn. The man said this is an ongoing problem and had spoken to the police about it previously. The man said the neighbor lets the dogs run unleashed and does not clean up after them. The man said the issue has recurred since the neighbor moved in five months ago. The man said the neighbor apologized at first and said he would clean it up, but he has since denied the dogs defecate on the man’s lawn. An officer advised the man to record the dogs defecating on his property because the neighbor would likely deny the dogs are leaving the waste.