Cops Corner: Sarasota 10.21.21

Oct. 14

TAILGATING TIFF

12:36 p.m. — 2200 block of Siesta Drive

Dispute: A man said that he was driving down the road while another driver was following his car closely and honking at him. The man said he was driving the speed limit and slowing for speed bumps on the road. The man said the honking became annoying, so he got out of his vehicle at a stoplight and confronted the other driver. The man told the other driver he was traveling to a job interview and that the other driver could meet him there if he had a problem. An officer spoke to the other driver, who said the man threatened him and threw an unidentified object that hit the hood of the other driver’s vehicle. The man denied throwing anything at the other driver’s vehicle, and an officer could not tell if damage to the other driver’s car hood was new or old.

WHERE’S THE FIREWORKS?

8:10 p.m. — 2000 block of Benjamin Franklin Drive

Noise complaint: A man said he heard fireworks coming from a nearby park. An officer checked the area and was unable to locate any fireworks or the source of any similar noise.

Oct. 15

SOUNDS FINE

12:16 a.m. — 1000 block of Siesta Drive

Noise complaint: An officer received a complaint about loud music coming from cars parked at a nearby park. The officer found the cars but did not hear any noise violations. The occupants of the cars said they were in the process of leaving.

FOOD FIGHT

8:59 p.m. — 2100 block of Ringling Boulevard

Dispute: An employee at a restaurant reported a driver was refusing to leave the drive-thru. The employee said the driver was frustrated because he was trying to pick up an online order, but the order did not come through on the restaurant’s system. An officer spoke to the driver, who said the restaurant would not fulfill his order. The officer explained the error to the driver, who remained frustrated but ultimately left the area.

Oct. 16

GASSED UP

6:16 a.m. — 1100 block of North Tuttle Avenue

Dispute: A man said he paid for a newspaper and gas at a gas station, but the employees did not give him access to the pump after he paid. An employee initially said the man only paid for the newspaper, but another employee said the store was will- ing to give the man the gas he said he paid for.