Cops Corner: Sarasota 10.16.18

Oct. 12

SPECIAL DELIVERY

7:58 a.m. — 3900 block of Breezemont Drive

Property damage: A woman called the police to report her mailbox and the post it sat on had been destroyed. She awoke in the morning and found her mailbox in the neighbor’s yard, with the post flattened. An officer said it was fairly obvious the mailbox had been run over by a car, though there were no tire tracks. The woman said she heard a loud bang the previous evening but didn’t think much of it until she saw the damage.

DON’T KEEP ON TRUCKIN’

12:35 p.m. — 900 block of North Beneva Road

Dispute: A property manager said he received numerous complaints about a food truck operating on the property. He spoke to the owner of the property, who said he had not given permission to a food truck to operate. An officer spoke to a food truck employee, who said a medical marijuana dispensary hired the truck to give out food for lunch. He said the truck was licensed, but he did not know if the dispensary had spoken to anyone about the truck operating. A dispensary employee confirmed nobody had spoken to the property manager about hiring the food truck. The food truck employee agreed to shut down and leave the area.

LEFT ALONE

9:07 p.m. — 1700 block of Fortuna Street

Dispute: A caller reported hearing teenagers arguing outside in the street. As an officer was searching the area, a man flagged him down. The man said he was driving around with a woman when the two got into an argument. At some point during the argument, the woman got out of the car and ran off in an unknown direction. The man said he was driving around trying to find her.

BROKEN ARM

11:15 p.m. — 1200 block of North Palm Avenue

Property damage: An employee at a parking garage reported that an individual damaged the exit gate. The employee said a car pulled up to the gate and a passenger got out to push up the gate arm. The vehicle then left the area. The employee said the gate was possibly broken, because the gate arm would not return to its normal resting position. The employee said she notified the manager, who could determine whether the gate arm needs to be reset or if it is actually broken. The employee provided an officer with surveillance footage of the incident.