Cops Corner: Sarasota 10.15.20

Oct. 9

YARD SALE

7:19 a.m. — 2400 block of Loma Linda Street

Dispute: A man said his roommate, who has been living with him for the past two months, has been putting his furniture outside on the driveway and attempting to sell it. The man said he did not have any proof that the furniture was actually his. An officer said that, without any proof of ownership or an opportunity to speak to the roommate, the issue was a civil dispute. The man said the roommate was possibly moving out that weekend.

Oct. 10

DOUBLE UP

2:24 p.m. — 3500 block of North Tamiami Trail

Theft: An employee at a grocery store saw a customer rapidly moving items through the self-checkout scanner. The customer was moving the items through so quickly that 22 items did not scan. The customer paid and left the store with the unscanned items, valued at $39.38. An officer reviewed surveillance video and determined the customer’s movements appeared to be deliberate.

BIRTHDAY WEEK

12:18 a.m. — 2500 block of Bahia Vista Street

Noise complaint: A man said there had been excessive noise coming from a neighboring residence all week. The man said he wanted the resident to turn down the volume. An officer spoke to a person staying at the neighboring house, who said a group of people had rented the property for a weekend to celebrate a birthday. The person staying at the house agreed to turn the music down and pledged that it would not be a problem for the rest of the stay.

Oct. 11

SAND STORM

10:04 a.m. — 800 block of Highland Street

Dispute: A man was upset about his neighbor installing brick pavers close to the man’s fence. The man said he had an issue with sand and shells being placed against his fence as part of the project. The man confronted a worker installing the pavers and asked him to move the sand off the fence. The man later acknowledged he did not start the conversation in a civil manner. The man and the worker argued, and at one point the worker said he was going to hit the man with a shovel. An officer spoke to the worker, who said the man kept antagonizing him and his co-worker and he made the threat out of anger. The worker said he did not actually intend to hit the man. The man said he did not want anybody to get into trouble.