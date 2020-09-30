Cops Corner: Sarasota 10.1.20

Sept. 24

MYSTERIOUS BENEFACTOR

5:46 p.m. — 1000 block of North Tamiami Trail

Theft: A grocery store employee reported two individuals took sandwiches, lobster and chips without paying. Officers spoke to a suspect, who said a friend agreed to pay for the food. The suspect said she grabbed the items and asked a cashier if the friend had paid for them, to which the cashier responded he had. An officer reviewed surveillance and did not see anyone matching the description given of the friend. The officer also did not see the suspect speak to a cashier.

Sept. 25

MAKING A SPLASH

4:13 p.m. — 300 block of Monroe Drive

Misc. officer: A woman complained that people were being loud in a neighbor’s pool area. An officer arrived at the property and did not hear any noise. The officer pulled into a neighboring street and heard people talking loudly. The woman said the noise was disturbing the peace, but the officer said what he was hearing did not constitute a violation. The officer spoke to the people at the house, who apologized and said they would try to keep it down.

Sept. 26

CAUGHT RED-TRUCKED

7:52 p.m. — 900 block of Tarpon Avenue

Dispute: A woman who helped a friend buy a red truck said he paid $3,000 and then stopped the $1,000 monthly payments. She said the friend still owed more than $12,000. Because the truck was registered in her name, she said she wanted it back. An officer spoke to the friend, who said it was at a repair shop out of town and that he only owed the woman $3,000. The woman said the friend was lying and that the truck should be parked in his backyard. The friend let the police into the backyard, and the truck was parked there. The friend agreed to give the woman the truck.

Sept. 27

X MARKS THE PARKING SPOT

10 p.m. — 1600 block of Oak Street

Property damage: A woman who was staying at a vacation rental for the weekend said she parked her car in front of the property for two days until she realized there was a three-hour parking restriction. The woman moved her car to a spot in front of another home. She came back later and saw an X scratched on a door. The woman did not want to report it, but the property owner persuaded her to call the police. The woman moved her car back in front of the rental and estimated the scratch was $20 worth of damage. An officer was unable to find information on a person responsible for the damage.