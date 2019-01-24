Cops Corner: Sarasota 1.24.19

Jan. 16

DIRTY LAUNDRY

5:24 a.m. — 3300 block of North Tamiami Trail

Property damage: The owner of a laundromat reported an act of vandalism. The owner said that, early one morning, a man could be seen on surveillance footage entering the store through the rear and attempting to open an office door. The same man then kicked one of the laundry machines. No damage was done to the door or the machine. The man later jumped up onto the counter and attempted to pull a flat-screen television off the wall. When he was unsuccessful, he punched and cracked the screen. The man appeared to be intoxicated when the incident occurred.

Jan. 19

LOCKED OUT

9:23 a.m. — 1700 block of Eighth Street

Dispute: A woman reported that her landlord changed the locks to her residence with all her belongings inside. An officer made contact with the landlord, who said the woman had abandoned the residence. The officer told the landlord he needed to go to court to conduct an official eviction.

DOG-EAT-DOG WORLD

9:34 p.m. — 0 block of Mimosa Drive

Dispute: A woman said she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when a neighbor confronted her, accusing her of allowing her dog to aggravate other dogs in the area. The woman said she did not like the way the neighbor spoke to her, stating he was aggressive and rude. An officer spoke to the neighbor, who confirmed he was in an argument with the woman and confronted her about needing to control her dog. Both parties said they would work harder to control their dogs.

Jan. 21

NO SALE

1:34 a.m. — 1400 block of Main Street

Dispute: An officer responded to a report about a dispute at a bar between a security employee and a customer. The employee said an unknown man was inside the bar when security received multiple complaints from patrons who said the man was trying to sell pills. When security confronted the man, he left the area. The officer was unable to locate the man.

TWO MEN’S TRASH

4:52 p.m. — 1700 block of 36th Street

Misc. officer: A man reported that two men inside a white SUV threw things out of the window of the vehicle before driving away. An officer confirmed there was trash in the road. No further police action was taken.