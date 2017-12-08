Cops Corner: Poor parkers pay the price

Dec. 3

ALL ABOUT ANGLES

12:03 p.m., North Shore Road

Traffic: Numerous vehicles, including a Triumph motorcycle without a license plate, were ticketed for illegal parking along North Shore Road. A majority of the vehicles were parked diagonally, in violation of posted instructions to parallel park. The motorcycle’s vehicle identification number was checked against a national database and determined not to be stolen.

Dec. 4

NOT QUIET ENOUGH

5:23 a.m. 600 block of Longboat Club Road

Noise: An officer was sent to look into a report of a noisy leaf blower at the tennis courts. The officer arrived to hear no such noise but noted a crew working on the nearby golf course. In a conversation with a manager, the officer learned a worker with a light-duty leaf blower had been working on the courts, and the manager agreed to correct the problem.

WE'RE MEETING HERE

7:45 a.m., 6000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise: An officer sent to a construction site on a noise complaint found instead a construction crew having a meeting. The officer did not see or hear anything that violated the town's noise ordinance.

GREEN DISCOVERY

5:06 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Found property: A caller to the police reported finding $165 in front of the Publix Supermarket deli. The officer filled out a property receipt, which he gave to the caller, and locked the found money into an evidence locker at the police station.

Dec. 5

NOT FAST ENOUGH

10:56 a.m., 6400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: An officer on patrol witnessed an electric golf cart, rented from a Holmes Beach business, driving south in the traffic lanes of a 45 mph speed-limit zone. The officer explained to the driver where it was appropriate to drive such a vehicle and advised to stay on the sidewalk until reaching a 35 mph zone.

DOG IN A CAR

1:16 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Animal rescue: Two witnesses reported a dog locked in a car at a shopping-center parking lot. When an officer arrived, one of the witnesses said she had gone inside to inform a store manager and found the dog still inside when she returned. She estimated the dog had been inside for 45 minutes. While waiting for police, the driver of the car returned and argued with the woman. The driver told police she was only inside for a few minutes. The outside temperature was 81 degrees, and the officer reported the dog appeared hot but not overheated. No charges were filed.

MAKING A POINT

4:55 p.m., 1200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Vandalism: A resident reported the second of two occasions finding nails in a tire. There is no security footage of the incidents and the officer was not able to recover usable fingerprints. The resident said he has been having some disagreements with the condominium association board.

Dec. 7

LOCKED IN

4:09 p.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive (Bayfront Park)

Public service: An officer was sent to Bayfront Park along with Fire-Rescue units to assist with a 5-year-old boy locked in a park restroom. After a short period of time, the boy was able to open the door.