Cops Corner: Open containers, closed cases

MARCH 3

SILENT TREATMENT

1:21 a.m., 500 block of Bowsprit Lane

Noise: A complaint of loud music prompted police to respond to a neighborhood on the south side of the island. But when an officer arrived nine minutes later, he reported hearing no music or loud noise in the areas.

LIGHTS OUT

12:20 p.m., Longboat Club Road and Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: An officer was flagged down over a malfunctioning traffic light on Gulf of Mexico Drive, just north of the New Pass Bridge. The officer reported the malfunction, which cleared up a few minutes later.

CAN OPEN, CASE CLOSED

1 p.m., 200 block of N. Shore Road

Traffic: In the process of conducting a traffic stop on a parked car, the officer reported seeing a rear-seat passenger get out of the driver’s side holding a 12-ounce Miller Lite can, which was open. When the passenger saw the officer, according to the officer’s report, he put the can back in the car, which was running and occupied by three other people. After checking the identities of all in the car, the officer cited the first passenger for an open container violation.

NO CAN DO

2:24 p.m., Greer Island

Beverage violation: While patrolling Greer Island, an officer spotted a woman carrying an open 12-ounce can of Michelob Ultra. The officer asked the woman to gather her belongings and follow him to North Shore Road. The officer issued a notice to appear in Manatee County Court in connection with the violation of town ordinances. She was released. Early the next morning, three other people were similarly cited for carrying open containers of Smirnoff Malt Coolers and possession of a cooler containing alcoholic beverages. All were given notices to appear in court.

FOUND IT

7:27 p.m., 2500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Lost property: A resident called police to report a vehicle burglary and the theft of his disabled-person parking permit. The officer found the missing permit placard between the front seats.

NO TICKET THIS TIME

11:09 p.m., 100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive (Overlook Park)

Parking: The driver of a car left parked in Overlook Park after hours was about to be cited for improper parking, but instead got a break. The officer had already written the citation and placed it on the Buick Regal, but the driver walked up soon after. The officer explained the hours of the park and voided the citation. Another car was similarly cited, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

MARCH 4

YOUR PAPERS, PLEASE?

12:40 p.m., 3200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal: A report of a dog on the beach prompted a police officer to investigate. The owner told the officer the animal was for “emotional support,” and she produced paperwork to confirm the dog’s status. The officer explained that the dog, even if properly credentialed, must remain on a leash.

MARCH 7

HE CAN’T FIRE ME

9:49 a.m., 6800 block of Longboat Drive

Disturbance: A dispute at a job site ended with an employee leaving the premises and heading to another place to work, but not without police involvement. It all started with a man calling police, asking officers to remove a worker. The man said the worker had been sitting during work hours, and a discussion of his habits sparked an argument. The worker told police the man had no standing to fire him and contacted the company owner, who told the worker to move to a different site.

CLEAN UP TIME

11:57 a.m., 1200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Highway obstruction: While on patrol, an officer ran across a plumbing-service truck that has lost some equipment, which landed on the highway. The truck’s driver said one of its storage boxes had opened and items had fallen out. He removed them from traffic lanes.