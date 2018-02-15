Cops Corner: No way to paddle back home

Feb. 2

Hey, I’m walking here

10:58 a.m., 2900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic violation: A driver was issued a written warning for a crosswalk violation.

Feb. 3

Paddle back

11:04 a.m., 7100 block LaLenaire Drive

Suspicious circumstance: A resident who called police about a stolen or missing kayak paddle handed a note he found to the responding officer that seemed to explain the whole thing. A paddler wrote that she had lost her paddle and was unable to paddle home to the mainland until she found the victim’s paddle and took it. The note indicated she would return it. The man who called police ultimately found the paddle near the Linley Street boat ramp. No charges were filed.

Feb. 5

One dog, two dog parks

4:03 p.m., 4000 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Bayfront Park

Disturbance: Police were called to Bayfront Park regarding an owner who was allowing her bigger dog to play in the area for small dogs. Though no town ordinance requires use of one enclosure or the other, the officer told the dog owner signs at the dog park recommended small dogs and large dogs stay together. The dog owner remarked the situation was ridiculous, but moved to the area for large dogs.

Feb. 6

Send four gift cards

2:47 p.m., 700 Dream Island Road

Fraud: A Longboat couple realized a call from someone claiming to be their grandson was suspicious. The caller claimed to have been arrested on a DUI charge in Texas and needed $4,000 to make the situation right. A second man, claiming to be a lawyer, instructed the couple to buy four Wal-Mart gift cards and call back with their serial numbers. The lawyer explained he had a connection with Wal-Mart and could transfer the money from the cards. Police confirmed the couple’s grandson had not been arrested and told the couple to tell the caller, should they hear from him again, that this case has been reported to the police.

The dog can stay

5:21 p.m., 1000 Longboat Club Road

Dog on the beach: A report of a dog on the beach brought police to the area near the Privateer condo. The responding officer found a woman leaving the beach with a Labrador retriever. The woman had proper paperwork with her, confirming the dog’s status as a service animal.