Cops Corner: No one at the helm

Oct. 19

Runaway boat

9:06 a.m., 3500 block of Bayou Circle

Unsecured vessel: An officer was sent to a waterfront home to look into a report of an unsecured pontoon boat that had drifted up against a dock. A check of the boat’s registration number confirmed it belonged to a neighbor who was out of town. Contacted on the phone, the boat’s owner told the responding officer a caretaker would be along soon to retrieve the vessel and bring it back to its home dock. Storms had taken place in the days before the discovery, possibly contributing to the event.

Bar none

11:18 a.m., 6800 block of Pine Street

Did you know? It was a fun day at the beach, made all the better by that amazing parking space you found just steps from the sand. But when you returned to your car, there, under the windshield wiper, was evidence that parking spot wasn't so amazing after all. You got a ticket. Now what? You have two choices (provided your car hasn't been towed): the ticket itself is a mailing envelope, pre-addressed, so all you have to do is pay the $30 fine by check or money order and mail it. Another option: paying it in person at the police department, 5460 Gulf of Mexico Drive. You can do so from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Suspicious circumstance: The caretaker of a home called police when he discovered what appeared to be bullet holes in an exterior wall of a client’s house. In discussing the matter with police, the caretaker said he had not noticed the holes on visit the previous day. An officer’s examination of the five holes led to the conclusion the damage was not caused by bullets, but more likely connected to reinforcing bars within the concrete structure. An attempt by the caretaker to pry visible metal from the one of the holes further led credence to the theory when the metal wouldn’t budge. Wind and rain were cited as a possible contributing factor in the holes’ appearance.

Oct. 20

Helping out

12:25 a.m., 2400 block of Harbourside Drive

Rescue: Police assisted fire-rescue on a medical emergency call. The patient was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Oct. 21

That’s odd

11:31 a.m., 2300 block of Harbour Oaks Drive

Suspicious circumstance: A homeowner called police when he returned to his residence to find his front door open. The homeowner told an officer that his community’s management company was replacing front doors and possibly forgot to secure his following completion of the work. The homeowner reported nothing missing or moved and the investigating officer found no signs of forced entry on the front door or adjacent doors or windows. No further investigation was performed.

There when needed

12:44 a.m., 1100 block of Bogey Lane

Rescue: Police assisted fire-rescue on a medical emergency call. The patient was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

Oct. 22

Under control

10:24 p.m., 1200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Rescue: Police responded with fire-rescue to a condominium community following a report of a medical emergency. Once on the scene, paramedics advised the police officer that assistance from law enforcement was not required, and the officer returned to patrol duty. The patient was taken by ambulance to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Oct. 23

Nautical reminders

6:45 a.m., near the Linley Street Boat Ramp

Boating violations: The police department’s marine patrol officer conducted a check of anchor lights on boats moored offshore near the Linley Street Boat Ramp. Those vessels deemed to be improperly displaying anchor lights were notified either by telephone or in person and issued verbal warnings. Those not in compliance were also education on the property characteristics of anchor lights and lighting requirements between sunset and sunrise. Generally speaking, anchor lights must be white, visible for 360 degrees and mounted higher than other navigational lights. On sailboats, they are typically atop the mast. On powerboats, they are typically elevated on small poles at the bow or stern.

Picture not-so-perfect

11:20 a.m., at police headquarters

Suspicious circumstances: An out-of-town woman came to the police station to report the second incident in four days in which she saw a man photographing her in public. The most recent incident had taken place earlier that day, while she was shopping on Longboat Key. She told police an older man in a white car seemed to be taking photos of her with his smartphone while in the shopping center parking lot. She said she had a similar experience at a Sarasota outdoor event in which a different man was photographing her. The officer took note of the man’s description in the Longboat Key incident, but told the woman photographing people in public was not against the law. She said she understood this but wanted to file a report with authorities in case it happens again.