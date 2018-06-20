Cops Corner: No license to drive

JUNE 8

She’ll need a ride home

8:24 a.m., 1900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: An officer on patrol was alerted by the island’s camera system to a sport-utility vehicle registered to a woman with a suspended license. Upon stopping the SUV, the officer confirmed the driver’s identity and learned she was aware of her suspended license. Her license documentation had already been seized. The woman was issued a criminal citation for driving while license suspended with knowledge and released. The woman said her husband and daughter were on the way to pick her up since she was not permitted to drive.

No way to recycle

10:53 a.m., Police station

Larceny: A woman who stopped in to the police station reported her blue Manatee County recycling bin was missing. She told officers she moved to her address in 2015 and wasn’t sure there had ever been a bin there. But she recently started to recycle and noticed the blue bin wasn’t there. She filled out a statement form and left.

Water rescue

3:46 p.m., Sarasota Bay

Boating incident: While conducting a boat-familiarization session, officers heard a mayday call over the marine radio regarding a pontoon boat sinking in Sarasota Bay. The officers immediately launched into the bay, where they encountered deteriorating weather conditions and rough water. They eventually found the boat, its stern section underwater and the operator on the bow. Officers helped the man aboard and relayed information about the incident to the U.S. Coast Guard, who were responding from Cortez. The man said weather conditions changed rapidly, and waves swamped the stern of the boat, shorting out batteries and disabling the boat’s bilge pump. The man was unhurt. The Coast Guard took the man aboard and towed his craft to Cortez.

Smile for the camera

4:11 p.m., 3200 Bayou Road

Disturbance: A construction crew called police to say someone came out of an adjacent house and began recording video of them working, threatening them and reporting their work was disturbing his sleep and had to stop. Officers were not able to make contact with the person from the adjacent home but told the work crew not to engage with the man.

Tow the line

5:47 p.m. 500 block of Putting Green Lane

Parking: Police were notified by Code Enforcement of a trailer parked on the roadway in a neighborhood. The officer who responded found the trailer to be legally parked and had not yet exceeded the maximum allowable time per town code to be cited.

Burn, baby, burn

7:58 p.m., 100 block North Shore Road

Illegal burning: A report of a bonfire at Greer Island sent an officer to the popular beach to investigate. The officer found a Bradenton man and a Lakewood Ranch man sitting next to an open fire, about 18-24 inches in diameter and dug 6-8 inches into the sand. The fire was nearly out and consisted of glowing-red embers. The officer told the men open fires on Longboat Key beaches were not allowed. They responded by saying they thought if the fire was in the ground, it was OK. The officer asked them to completely extinguish the fire and then leave the beach.

Mysterious and blue

9:48 p.m., 3400 block of Mistletoe Lane

Suspicious vehicle: A caller who wanted to remain anonymous called to report an SUV parked on the street. The caller did not recognize the vehicle and wanted it checked out. The officer arrived to find the SUV was registered to a home nearby.

Lost and found

10:34 p.m., 7000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Found property: An officer met with an officer from Bradenton Beach in regards to a multi-colored cloth bag found nearby. The bag contained a number of items, including a driver’s license that listed a Longboat Key address. In researching a possible owner, the officer determined the Longboat Key address was no longer valid and was updated to a Bradenton Beach address. The bag was taken to the station for safe-keeping.

JUNE 9

Hey, *%$#@!$

12:59 p.m., Overlook Park, Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: Police responded to a report of a man on a bicycle yelling obscenities at people. By the time the officer arrived, witnesses said the man had ridden across New Pass bridge.

JUNE 12

Open government

9:40 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Road

Security check: While performing a security check at Town Hall, an officer discovered the front door partially open. Everything inside appeared in order. The officer secured the door and ensured all other doors were secured.

Gun found

11:30 p.m., 100 block of North Shore Road

Suspicious vehicle: An officer on patrol discovered an SUV with its lights out and engine running in a private parking lot. The driver said she was waiting for two friends to return from the beach. The officer reported seeing two open cans of alcohol, smelling burnt marijuana and the odor of alcohol on the driver’s breath. Upon the return of the two friends, the officer gained consent to search the vehicle and found an unloaded .22 caliber pistol and some burnt marijuana remnants. The gun was taken into evidence and the SUV’s driver was issued a notice to appear on charges of alcohol and marijuana possession by a minor.

JUNE 13

No fishing

3:55 p.m., 800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: An officer who spotted a car pulled off the road near the golf course was told by the driver he had stopped to allow kids to get out for fishing on the golf course. The officer told the driver no fishing was allowed on the golf course and directed them to Overlook Park.