Cops Corner: Loud is in the ears of the beholder

FEB. 17

MUSIC TO SOMEONE’S EARS

9:28 p.m., 6800 block of Longboat Drive South

Noise: Police responding to a complaint of loud music arrived at a residence to find a party under way, but the music did not seem excessively loud to the officer who responded. Still, the officer asked if the music could be turned down because someone had complained. The host said the party was wrapping up at around 10 p.m. The officer spoke to the original caller who was reportedly not happy with the results.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE: PART I

5:31 p.m., Greer Island

Public service: An officer reported making several passes of the beach near Beer Can Island to keep an eye on the size of groups at the beach and their behavior. The officer reported seeing nothing that alerted him to a potential party or underage drinking.

FEB. 18

WHO’S THAT GUY?

1:35 p.m., 1100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: Security staff at a condominium complex called police to check on a man walking south along Gulf of Mexico Drive, apparently talking to himself and possibly in some distress. With no firm description, police found a man walking along the highway who was lucid and in no distress. He said he was walking from a bus stop to St. Armands Circle.

RELEASE THE HOUNDS (NO, DON’T)

6:07 p.m., 600 block of Magnolia Drive

Animals: Police were called to a neighborhood over a report of two off-leash dogs. A man told police two dogs ran up to him, and the man told their owners the pets needed to be on a leash, which resulted in an argument. When police arrived, no dogs off leashes were found.

FEB. 19

AIR APPARENT

12:07 p.m., 4200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: An officer on patrol spotted a Nissan with Tennessee plates driving southbound on Gulf of Mexico Drive with a flat tire. When the officer saw the same vehicle northbound on the highway, still with a flat tire, he initiated a traffic stop and helped the occupants change the tire.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE, PART 2

2:09 p.m., 7100 block of Lenaire Drive

Disturbance: Police were called to the area of Jewfish Key on a report of juveniles playing loud music and dumping trash in the water. With the assistance of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, no violations were seen and no trash was found in the water.

CONSIDER YOURSELF BLOCKED

7:35 p.m., 1200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Harassing phone call: A resident reported harassing and profane calls and text messages. She told police she answered her cell phone and was immediately yelled at and bombarded with questions from an unknown person about why the resident had been calling. She hadn’t been. Text messages followed with profane language. Police showed the resident how to block telephone numbers and advised she alert her cell-phone carrier.

FEB. 22

NO MANNERS

7:38 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Disturbance: A man who appeared drunk at a restaurant and was taking food from other patrons’ plates refused to leave when asked by management. The heavy-set man, who was wearing a white T-shirt, shorts and no shoes, departed he was when told police were on the way. He was last seen walking north in the parking lot, with his family following behind.