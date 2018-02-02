Cops Corner: Time to go inside

JAN. 27

A little late for a walk

3:18 a.m., 100 N. Shore Road

Suspicious circumstance: During a routine check, an officer spotted a pair of 18-year-olds walking on the beach. The officer told them they were not permitted to be on the beach after 11 p.m. They were warned and they left the beach.

Let there be light(s)

11:40 p.m., 7000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The driver of a rental Nissan Rogue was stopped after a police officer noticed it was driving without rear lights. The driver told the officer the car was a rental and he was not familiar with how to turn the lights on. The officer showed him and issued a written warning.

JAN. 29

Right car, wrong tag

12:21 p.m., 4500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: An officer who stopped a 2016 Chrysler for an expired tag also discovered the license plate was registered to another car, a red Hyundai. The car was a rental from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. The car’s driver said he would notify the rental company.

Three wheels, a lot of damage

3:05 p.m., 4300 block of Chatham Drive

Vandalism: The owner of an electric three-wheeled cycle called police to report damage to her ride. She said her condo’s bike storage area has become increasingly crowded. She reported her cycle had been moved, its battery charging system unplugged and bolts loosened. Most recently, the cycle’s basket was damaged, as was one of the rear fenders. She also told police management has told her of complaints about her cycle getting in the way.

JAN. 30

Medium-rare emergency

8:09 p.m., 2400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

False alarm: Police responding to a fire-alarm report learned upon an officer’s arrival that a cooking steak was the source of the smoke. There was no emergency.