Cops Corner: It was a dark and stormy (and alarm-activating) night

Dec. 8

ALARMED BY A STORM

10:07 p.m., 5900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Alarm response: Responding to an activated home alarm, the officer arrived to find the home secure. A storm was in progress, with frequent lightning and thunder. The officer reported the alarm, set off at the rear sliding door, was likely related to the storm.

Dec. 9

UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCE

3:28 p.m., 1500 block of Harbour Sound Drive

Alarm response: An officer responding to a home alarm activation found the owner at work in his garage. The homeowner told the officer he had cut electrical power to several circuits while replacing the doorbell and was not aware that his actions had activated the home alarm.

Dec. 10

FROM THE GROUND UP

2:23 p.m., 3300 block of Sabal Cove Drive

Public service: An officer responding to a report of water bubbling up from the ground determined the source was a broken sprinkler system, not a water main, and shut off the system’s pump. The officer spoke with the homeowner’s association president who said the residents were not home but would contact them about the malfunctioning system.

Dec. 11

TAKING A BREAK

5:05 a.m., 400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicle: An officer on patrol spotted a car, with its lights out, parked near the Mobil station gas pumps. The officer investigated and learned the driver was on a newspaper delivery route and had stopped there to rest because he was tired.

Dec. 12

ON THE WATERFRONT

9:47 a.m., 500 block of General Harris Street

Suspicious person: A homeowner called police after seeing a fishing boat in the canal behind the residence, believing the vessel did not belong there. The responding officer’s initial investigation indicated the boat was on public property and was not involved in anything illegal.