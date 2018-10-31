Cops Corner: Isn't golf supposed to be quiet?

OCT. 20

Quiet, please

11:28 a.m., 3500 block of Fair Oaks Lane

Noise disturbance: Police responded to a complaint about loud music coming from the golf course during an event there. The officer spoke to a woman running an event tent, and she agreed to turn down the music.

Lights out

8:50 p.m., 3700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: A German tourist driving a rented Land Rover was pulled over after an officer spotted the SUV driving with only its daytime running lights illuminated. The driver reported thinking the headlights (and taillights) were on. The officer showed the driver why that was not the case, informing him how to property operate the lights. The driver received a verbal warning.

OCT. 21

Wanted man

6:50 p.m., 6900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Assist other agency: Longboat Police learned a man in a resort unit was the subject of arrest warrants on domestic violence charges from Sarasota. Officers from that agency met the Longboat officers at the scene and took the man into custody. He was questioned at Longboat Key Police headquarters and taken to jail.

Oct. 22

No sand on the beach, please

10:35 a.m., 700 block of St. Judes Drive

Suspicious circumstance: A man called police to report a neighbor was emptying sandbags on the beach. Once an officer arrived, he spoke to the neighbor, who said he had collected the sandbags from the town in anticipation of Hurricane Michael and was using the sand to replenish eroded beach areas. The neighbor’s son also brought some sandbags to empty from his Sarasota home. The officer told him to stop.

That’s no bike

1:22 p.m., 3300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The driver of a truck that parked in the bicycle lane was told by police to park entirely off the pavement to avoid obstructing cyclists. The driver said he was concerned about ruining the grass near the work site from which he was retrieving a trash bin. The driver moved the truck to the work site and out of the bicycle lane.

OCT. 23

A lot to work out

1:50 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Road

Civil disturbance: A dispute between the driver of a car carrier truck and a client resulted in the truck driver calling police. The client had been promised delivery a week earlier and initially refused to pay the driver the full amount for services rendered, saying he was doing to deduct the cost of a rental car. The officer who arrived explained the matter wasn’t police business, but the client ultimately agreed to pay the full price and contact the trucking broker for reimbursement of his rental expenses.

Doggone it

2:02 p.m., 5900 block of Emerald Harbor Drive

Animal report: A woman walking her goldendoodle reported a German shepherd ran from a home nearby and attacked her dog. It was the second time this had happened. The German shepherd’s owner twice offered to pay veterinarian bills, but the goldendoodle this time was not hurt. The owner said he did not realize a door was open when his dog dashed out. He reported to police that he was on the way to the veterinarian to tend to his dog’s injured ears. No charges were file and no bite reports were made.

A light to learn

2:57 p.m., 600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The driver of a Land Rover was given a written warning for not stopping for pedestrians in a crosswalk governed by flashing yellow lights. The driver told police she was not familiar with the lights’ operation and assumed they indicated she needed to slow down. The officer advised her to be more cautious when approaching pedestrian crosswalks.

OCT. 24

A real Dumpster fire

1:01 p.m., 3600 block of Fair Oaks Place

Fire: While on patrol, an officer responded to a report of a trash-bin fire and arrived to find a homeowner spraying water into it. Longboat Key Fire Rescue arrived and extinguished the fire.

OCT. 25

No passing fancy

4:49 p.m., 3000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The driver of Lexus was ticketed for improper passing after an officer reported seeing the car pull into the bicycle lane to pass a pair of vehicles stopped behind a car turning left.