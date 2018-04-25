Cops Corner: Hey, I'm walkin' here

APRIL 14

Just passing through

2:16 a.m., 800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: Officers encountered a man walking north along Gulf of Mexico Drive and stopped to speak with him. The man said he had been released from jail and was walking to Coquina Beach to meet a ride to Orlando. The man produced paperwork related to his release. Without finding wants or warrants, police gave him a ride.

Help was nearby

7:42 a.m., Joan Durante Park

Rescue: A man in the park flagged down an officer making a routine check. The man was bleeding from the bridge of his nose and told the officer he had fallen but couldn’t remember how. An ambulance took the man to the hospital.

You can’t be here

4:51 p.m., 1620 Gulf of Mexico Drive

Trespassing: Police found two men in the area of the former Colony Beach & Tennis Club and informed them they were trespassing. They were released with a warning and told they could be arrested on a second offense. A property caretaker was also informed of a fence that had been pushed over, and the caretaker said a contractor was scheduled to make repairs.

Easy riders

8:10 p.m., 2400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: A pair of motorcyclists were pulled over concerning their speed – 30-32 mph in a 45 mph zone. The riders said they were taking it easy because of one of their passengers’ medical condition. The officer said he appreciated that and asked them to pull over occasionally to let traffic get by them.

APRIL 15

Turtle watching

12:14 p.m., Gulf of Mexico Drive and Harbourside Drive

Animal: A caller to police was concerned about a box turtle on the side of the road. The officer made contact with the caller for a more specific location and was told the turtle was on the southbound side of the road, about two blocks north of the Longboat Key Club’s Harbourside golf course. The officer was unable to find the turtle despite a canvass of the 1000 block of the highway.

APRIL 17

It’s a trap

10:17 a.m., 4400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: A condo manager called police after two unmarked blue crab traps washed ashore. He told police he would store the cages for seven days and dispose of them if no one claims them. Police gave him contact information for the Public Works Department if he needed help in disposing of the traps.

APRIL 18

Cheers!

4:15 p.m., Greer Island

Beverage violation: An officer on patrol spotted a man holding 20 ounce Aquafina water bottle containing an amber liquid. When approached, the man said: 1) the beverage was whiskey; 2) he was 19 years old and 3) he was not carrying ID. He was escorted from the beach, his identity confirmed and was issued a notice to appear on charge of possession of an alcoholic beverage under 21 years of age. “All this for a little bit of alcohol,’’ the officer reported the man said as he signed the notice to appear.

APRIL 19

That’s rude

7:26 a.m., 2300 Gulf of Mexico Drive

Disturbance: A crew retrieving granite from a condo unit drew the attention of a resident couple and the resident manager of the community. The couple said the crew walked in behind them through an ordinarily locked door, at which time the couple told the crew they really needed permission from management to enter the lobby. The crew uttered an obscenity and “you people have issues’’ and went on about their business. Police arrived after the crew left. The couple told the officer no threats were made, just that the crew was rude.