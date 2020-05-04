Cops Corner: Good to go

April 25

Turtle time

8:20 a.m., 3100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: An officer on patrol stopped to investigate a vehicle parked in front of a closed-to-the public beach access point. Upon further inspection, the officer spotted the vehicle’s credentials identifying its driver as a turtle-data volunteer. No citation was issued.

Watery problem

10:27 a.m., 600 block of Halyard Lane

Public service: Police investigated a water main break, with water leaking into the road near a residential construction project. The situation was referred to the town’s Public Works Department.

Mystery kayak

12:06 p.m., Greer Island

Suspicious circumstance: An inflatable kayak with a large hole in the side drew the attention of a caller to police, concerned about the craft’s occupants. An officer found some paddles nearby, an empty purse, a lunch bag with trash in it and empty food containers. The officer theorized the occupants might have left the deflated kayak behind, while taking their personal effects with them.

No photos, please

4:34 p.m., 2100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Disturbance: A caller to police asked to speak to an officer regarding a man she said was taking photos of her on the beach. She asked the man to delete the photos from his phone, but he fumbled with it and then drove off.

Popular, but closed

6:39 p.m., 100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: A boater called police because anglers from Overlook Park struck his vessel with fishing tackle, and the boater wanted them told the park was closed. An officer asked the first group of people to leave, then discovered another group fishing from under the New Pass bridge. He asked them to leave and discovered a third group in Quick Point Park. They, too, were asked to leave.

Something wrong?

11:23 p.m., 400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicle: An officer watched as a sedan pulled into an office complex parking lot. A passenger then got our and examined the front passenger tire and apparent damage on the front end. The officer reported it looked as if the car had left the road and possibly struck something, though Sarasota police had no reports of hit and run activity nearny.

April 26

Fishing? Ticketing.

7:26 a.m., 100 block of North Shore Road

Parking: A vehicle parked inside the barriers prohibiting parking at a beach access point was ticketed after an officer found a handwritten note on the dashboard that read: Fishing.

April 29

Pretty obvious

1:43 p.m.,4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Parking: A vehicle was issued a warning citation for improper parking when an officer found it inside barriers and (now) broken police tape within the boundaries of a town park.