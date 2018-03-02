Cops Corner: Fix my storm damage, already

FEB. 26

CONSUMER REPORTS

10:50 a.m., 800 block of Tarawitt Drive

Suspicious person: A construction crew on Jungle Queen Way called police to report the sound of a woman screaming somewhere to their east. When police arrived, members of the crew said they thought a light-colored Cadillac Escalade was somehow involved. When police found a silver Escalade in a nearby driveway, officers made contact with the resident inside. She said she was loud because she was upset over waiting on hurricane repairs, and that it was not a police matter.

LICENSED TO SIT

2:05 p.m., 5400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive (police department)

Lost property: An Illinois man came to the police department to say he had lost his drivers’ license and was returning to the Land of Lincoln before the state could issue him a replacement. The man was seeking a case number from local police and a report to explain his missing license in case he was stopped.

TWO SETS OF FLASHING LIGHTS

3:35 p.m., 400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The driver of a Dodge pickup was pulled over by an officer and charged with driving through a lighted pedestrian cross walk. The Sarasota man was cited with a formal ticket.

LONG LIGHT

9:19 p.m., Gulf of Mexico Drive and Longboat Club Road

Public service: A sergeant called out to check a malfunctioning traffic light at Gulf of Mexico Drive and Longboat Club Road timed the cycle at 3 minutes and 53 seconds. The sergeant contacted Florida Department of Transportation and left a detailed report about his findings and suggested technicians check the traffic light’s ground sensors.

FEB. 27

TAKE A BREAK, FELLAS

7:40 a.m., 500 block of Channel Drive

Noise: An officer was sent to a neighborhood to look into a report of construction noise. The officer found a roofing crew on the third floor, hammering. He informed the crew that town codes forbid such work before 8 a.m. The officer asked them to stop work until then, which they did. A neighbor told the officer the roofing crew was new and likely didn’t know the rules.

DO YOU HAVE A FRIEND FROM ILLINOIS?

11:56 a.m., 5400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drice (police department)

Lost property: A Virginia man came to the lobby of the police station to report he had lost his drivers license. He was preparing to return home and requested a case number to help explain his predicament to authorities in case it was needed.

TOO LATE

3:19 p.m., 5400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive (police deparment)

Public service: A man who was involved in a traffic collision at Ace Hardware earlier in the day initially agreed with the other driver to not involve police. Later, though, the man was advised by his boss to report the incident. An officer told the man police won’t investigate incidents in which the parties agreed to not report it to police. The man was given a case number.

FEB. 28

ODD CALL

3 p.m., 2100 block of Gulf of Mexico Boulevard

Suspicious call: A resident who received a strange telephone call reported it to police. The resident said he had received a call from a woman who said: “I am with the homeowners’ association, and you are on a recorded line.’’ The resident responded “yes,’’ at which point the call ended. The resident was suspicious of the whole exchange and wanted to make a report.

MARCH 1

NOTHING TO HEAR HERE

11:38 a.m. 500 block of Gunwale Lane

Noise: An officer was sent to a neighborhood on a report of a horn blowing several times. When the officer arrived in the area six minutes after the call was received, he reported hearing no horn or other sounds.