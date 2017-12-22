Cops Corner: Fake call for bail isn't convincing

DEC. 15

TOO CLOSE

11:53 a.m., 3500 Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: While on patrol, an officer spotted a red Dodge driving too close behind an ambulance with lights and siren activated. The Florida Drivers’ Handbook indicates a following distance of at least 500 feet. The driver was issued a traffic warning.

DEC. 15

WHAT DOG?

8:33 p.m., 500 block of DeNarvaez Drive

Dog nuisance: Police responded to a neighborhood on a report of a barking dog. When an officer arrived, he found a small dog barking outside a residence. The officer talked to the homeowner who said he was unaware that one of his dogs was outside. The homeowner brought the dog inside.

DEC. 15

ALL IS WELL

10:30 p.m., 500 block of Harbor Cove Circle

Alarm: An activated home alarm drew an officer to a home to investigate. Upon the officer’s arrival, everything appeared secure and in order. The officer rang the bell and communicated with the homeowner via a Ring security system, and the homeowner told the officer no one should be home.

DEC. 16

CALL YOUR MOTHER

2:41 p.m., 6800 block of Hughes Street

Fraud: A woman called police after receiving a harassing phone call seeking money. The caller, who referred to the woman as “Grandma,’’ said he need $3,000 for bail in Miami. The woman did not provide any personal information and told the caller to call his mother for help and hung up. The man called back and asked “don’t you have that money laying around in your house?” The woman hung up again. Police were unable to track the call because the Caller ID registered all zeroes. The woman was given a case number and advised to not answer calls with such an origin.

DEC. 17

WHO’S FEEDING THE GULLS

1:17 p.m., Seabreeze Avenue beach access

Public service: Police received a report of a woman in a long pink dress on the beach feeding sea gulls, which was creating a nuisance. When the officer arrived, he saw no one feeding sea gulls, but did see a woman in a long pink dress. She told the officer she saw no one feeding sea gulls.