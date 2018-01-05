Cops Corner: Evangelist prompts suspicious-person call

DEC. 30

MISSION FROM GOD

10:48 a.m., 500 block of Juan Anasco Drive

Suspicious person: Police investigating a call regarding a suspicious person found the man and determined he was a Jehovah’s Witness going door to door handing out flyers.

TWO WHEELS TOO MANY

5:02 p.m., 3900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: A blue BMW two-door was ticketed for parking partially in the bike lane on southbound Gulf of Mexico Drive. The officer also noticed the car’s registration was overdue for a renewal, so he also issued a written warning.

CRASH? WHAT CRASH?

6:30 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Disturbance: An officer drove to the shopping center parking lot after receiving a report of a traffic crash. When he arrived, he found no evidence of two vehicles hitting each other, but rather two men who had been arguing over the possibility of a crash. No damage was observed to either men's vehicles, but both men wanted an official record of the incident because of the argument that took place between them.

PARTY TIME … NOT

9:10 p.m., Greer Island

Disturbance: An officer on foot patrol on Greer Island discovered a loud party, consisting of about 10 juveniles. The group was ordered off the island. They gathered their trash and followed the officer’s order.

DEC. 31

NOT ME

1:57 a.m., 6000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The island’s camera system alerted officers to a vehicle owned by a driver with a suspended license. When an officer stopped the Chevy pick-up, the driver told the officer the car belongs to his mother.

ONE TOUCH AWAY

11:28 a.m., 6700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Abandoned 9-1-1 call: Police responding to a 9-1-1 call from a New York man’s phone found no trouble. The man said he must have misdialed the area code for Westchester County, New York (9-1-4).

JAN. 2

HERE TO HELP

4:06 a.m., 500 block of Hibiscus Way

Noise: Responding to a report of an idling tractor-trailer on a neighborhood street, the officer arrived to find a Florida Power & Light truck. Its crew had just wrapped up repairs to electrical service at a home and were preparing to leave.

EXIT INTERVIEW

3:55 p.m. 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Disturbance: An officer was called to a business on a report of a disturbance. An employee told the officer that a recently fired co-worker had returned a company van, went inside and argued with the employee. He then threw the keys to the van into some bushes and left. The keys were recovered and the business was added to a list of locations seeking extra police patrols.