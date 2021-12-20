Cops Corner: Dialing for dollars

Dec. 11

Tree troubles

9:59 a.m., 400 block of Shore Drive

Dispute: A resident asked to speak to a police officer regarding a dispute with a neighbor over property lines and overhanging vegetation. The resident said the topic of where a property line is and where to trim limbs hanging over is an ongoing problem. The neighbor said a fence separating the two properties is not an accurate representation of the property line and that a lawn service should not have cut limbs on her side of the disputed boundary. The officer make clear to both parties their dispute is civil in nature, not criminal.

Dec. 16

Ow, my foot

7:35 p.m., 1600 block of Lowe Drive

Property damage: Police came to speak to a property owner who reported a nearby restaurant patron broke a mailbox, then ran over the property owner's foot while trying to leave the area. The property owner told an officer she heard a loud bang and came outside to find a car had toppled her mailbox. While asking the driver what was happening, the driver fled, running over her foot. The officer reported seeing black, tire tread marks on her foot and photographed the injuries. Security footage was sought.

Dec. 18

Where did it come from?

10:57 a.m., 2000 block of Mabel Long Way

Suspicious vehicle: A resident called police to report a vehicle was parked in the grass alongside his residence. The resident didn't see it arrive, didn't know when it arrived or to whom it belonged. An officer checked the out-of-state vehicle for connections to crimes or open investigations and found none. Word was left with the police agency in the vehicle's owner's hometown of the local investigation. The resident was told since the vehicle was on private property, it was his responsibility to call to have it towed off.

For his own safety

4:38 p.m., 10th Street and Cocoanut Avenue

Dispute: Police took an intoxicated man for treatment under the state's Marchman Act following a fight. A resident reported he was walking dogs when the man, who was riding a bike, came close to running over the resident. The man took a fighting stance and uttered a profanity. The resident, who reported fearing for his safety, hit the man in self-defense. The intoxicated man was taken to a hospital. No charges were filed.

Dec. 19

Dialing for dollars

9:34 p.m., 800 block of University Parkway

Dispute: A man who intended to send money electronically to a friend told an officer he accidentally sent it to a person he does not know. Upon the first attempt to reach the person, the money recipient denied knowing what the call was about and asked the man not to call again, blocking his number. The officer had no luck reaching the unknown party, either. The man was given a case number in the event of a civil action.