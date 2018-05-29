Cops Corner: Clean-up duty

May 19

Pool duty

7:19 a.m., 1000 block of Longboat Club Road

Suspicious circumstance: Police were called to look into a report of dog feces in the condo community’s pool. When an officer arrived, he spoke to a resident who said the pool hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and someone had thrown the feces into the south end of the pool overnight. The caller said she had no proof but suspected she knew who was responsible. The officer spoke to the person the caller suspected, but he denied throwing anything into the pool. The officer said the department would make directed patrols of the area more often. A pool service was called to clean the pool.

May 20

Floating free

8:44 a.m., 760 Broadway

Boat unsecured: An officer sent to investigate a report of a drifting sailboat was able to reach the boat’s owner by telephone to relay concerns about the craft possibly colliding with nearby boats at anchor. The owner said he would be out later that day to secure the drifting sailboat.

Getting in

10:19 a.m., 1000 Longboat Club Road

Rescue: Police accompanied fire-rescue personnel on a rescue call. Fire-rescue personnel could not find a key to enter a unit to help someone inside, so police stood by while rescuers broke a door lock to gain entry. Once inside, the fire-rescue team told officers they were no longer needed at the scene.

Walking in the rain

7:50 p.m., 5000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: An officer on patrol encountered a man walking northbound in the southbound bike lane of Gulf of Mexico Drive. The officer reported the man was wet, as if he had been caught in the rain. The man said he was heading home but was walking because bus service was not available. The officer offered him a ride to his Bradenton Beach home, cleared his actions with dispatch, and took him to a store near his home.

A regular

8:16 p.m., 5800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Dog on the beach: Police were called to a stretch of beach to look into a report of a dog illegally on the sand. The officer was met by the caller who said the man, woman and Australian shepherd had left, but they were often on the beach at sunset. The officer looked around the area but did not find anyone answering that description.

May 21

Remains of the day

10:19 a.m., 7000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious circumstance: A caller reported finding bones on the beach and suspected they might be human in origin. An officer found no further bone fragments but photographed the ones that were found and forwarded the photos to the Medical Examiner. The bone fragments were determined not to be human.

Slip up

12:29 p.m., 100 Sands Point Road

Public service: Police were called to a marina because a boat unknown to management was moored in a member’s slip. The owner was reached by police and told an officer he was on a charter with the owner of the slip, but they took the owner’s boat instead and he left his boat behind. The charter operator was advised to leave word of such an arrangement in the future.

Out of the way

3:33 p.m., 7100 Longboat Drive North

Parking complaint: A caller complained that a construction van with a trailer was parked illegally in the street, and a storage container was on the driveway for an extended time. An officer found the van owner already moving it to the private property to load tools in the rain, and the officer told the van owner to refrain from parking in the street. The homeowner was also told of the town’s restrictions on storage containers (five days in a 30-day period). The homeowner made arrangements to have the container emptied and removed.