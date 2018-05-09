APRIL 28

A helping hand

2:35 a.m., 4400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Agency assist: Sarasota Police requested help in finding an older-model Chevy sport-utility vehicle in connection with an investigation underway on St. Armands Circle. A Longboat Key officer spotted an SUV matching the description and pulled it over. The driver’s identity and contact information was relayed to a Sarasota officer so the driver could be called for further questions.

It’s OK

8:16 a.m., 6300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: An officer responding to a report of construction equipment improperly on the beach instead found a small tractor smoothing the beach sand. In consulting with a property manager, the officer learned the tractor is permitted and performs the work monthly. The officer contacted the caller to explain.

APRIL 29

Just a few more minutes

10:08 a.m., 400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise disturbance: Police arrived to the site of a noise complaint to find a man working with a pressure washer at a restaurant. Told of a town ordinance forbidding contractor work on Sundays, the worker said his work was crucial to a restaurant opening by 1 p.m. and would take 10-20 minutes to complete. In consultation with a police sergeant, the worker was allowed to finish his work. The worker and the restaurant were reminded of the town rules and a verbal warning was issued to the worker.

MAY 1

All clear

11:43 a.m., 400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious circumstance: A caller told police there might be a skimming device on a gas pump but did not want to meet with an officer. Upon investigation with the gas station manager, nothing unusual was found. The investigating officer left a message with the caller wondering why suspicions were raised.

Watch where you go

8:27 p.m., 500 block of General Harris Street

Public service: An officer discovering a trash bin in the road, set off by one small, non-reflective orange cone, went to the Public Works Department headquarters to find two larger, reflective cones and barrier with a blinking light to ensure drivers could see the obstruction ahead.

MAY 2

See a C-note

7:37 a.m., 500 block Bay Isles Parkway

Found property: A grocery store manager called police to report finding a $100 bill 48 hours previous, with no one returning to claim it. The police department took the bill for safe-keeping and gave the manager a case number and police department business card in case someone comes looking for lost money.