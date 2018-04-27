Cops Corner: All is well, no emergency here

APRIL 20

Not really an emergency

10:07 a.m., 500 block of Gunwale Lane

Alarm/rescue: Police responded to home in response to a medical alert alarm. The officer spoke with a one of the home’s residents who said the alarm must have come from her husband’s phone. She reached her husband by phone, who said he was fine and must have activated the alarm accidentally.

Who?

11:31 a.m., 5400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious package: The owner of a rental property called police in regard to a FedEx package left at the door of her property several blocks away. She said it was addressed to the name of a person who has never rented at that address. The property owner told the officer she has tried to contact the addressee several times with no success. The officer recommended the property owner return the package to sender.

On its own

12:06 p.m., 4200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Boat: A man who had been kayaking earlier in the day called police to report an unsecured, single-person kayak drifting at the southeast corner of White Key. After spotting the blue craft, the man said he checked the area and called out for its owner, with no success. The matter was referred to the police department’s marine unit for follow up.

APRIL 23

Stuck in an elevator

9:14 a.m., 5700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Rescue: Police and fire-rescue came to the aid of a person trapped in a stalled elevator. The officer and a fire-rescue supervisor made entry to the building, and the fire-rescue supervisor opened the door of the elevator between the second and third floors. The rider was fine.

Who’s been here?

12:28 p.m., 4900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious circumstance: A property owner called police to look into a report that someone had been staying in his villa without his knowledge. A neighbor said an unidentified woman had stayed for a week in early April and alerted the owner. The property owner said when he left in February, furniture was wrapped in plastic and blinds were closed. Now the sofa was uncovered and blinds were open. Nothing was missing and there were no signs of forced entry. The owner said a relative had recently given birth and was unlikely to travel out of state. A caretaker said nothing was out of place on her last visit, and an office employee said the key log did not indicate anyone removed its copy of the key. The owner said he would soon install new door locks.

Watch that gate, Part I

1:48 p.m., 300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Property damage: The guard at the Longboat Club Road gatehouse reported a FedEx truck hit the gate without stopping, causing $500 damage. The gate had since been repaired, and the truck’s owner has been contacted, but the community needed a police case number.

Watch that gate, Part II

2:19 p.m., 1000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Property damage: Police were notified of an incident nine days previous in which a Cadillac Escalade struck the gate at Islandside’s north entrance, causing $500 in damage, which had already been repaired. The community needed a police case number. Police also contacted the owner of the SUV, which had been seen on video surveillance. The owner said he was not aware of the incident and would contact property managers soon.

Almost . . .

2:23 p.m., 500 block of Roundtree Drive

Fraud: A woman who became suspicious about a computer-related phone call contacted police before any money changed hands. The woman said she received a call from someone who said they represented “Microsoft” and was ready to assist with a problem detected on her computer. She was directed to a website and gave remote access to the computer to the caller. She was told to purchase $250 in Google pre-paid cards and covey their PINs to him as repair payment. That’s when she called police, who recommended she take her computer to a professional for an inspection and to be cleared of embedded viruses and malware.

APRIL 24

Safe and sound

12:40 a.m., 1600 block of Harbor Sound Drive

Public service: A caller told police the power had failed and that the residents suspected someone was trying to break in. An officer checked around the house, inside and outside, and found no evidence of an intruder. The officer also helped the resident check with Florida Power & Light and learned 17 homes in the area were without power and that service should be restored in three hours. The residents thanked the officer.

No walk in the park

9:12 a.m., 1000 block Longboat Club Road

Civil disturbance: A man called police to report an incident between him and another man. The caller said he was walking his dog when an official of his community began following him with a recording cell phone, saying: “I hope you’re picking up after your dog.’’ This set off an argument between the men, but no threats or violence. The official said bags of dog feces had been found under nearby shrubs in the past and not properly disposed of. The dog owner felt he was being unjustly provoked. Both men, who conceded they have had disagreements in the past, were advised to keep their interactions civil and avoid confrontations.