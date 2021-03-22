Cops Corner: A one-eyed jack on the road.

March 13

One-eyed jack

4:23 a.m., 6800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: A driver was given a verbal warning for a headlight that was out following a traffic stop that also included a national database check for criminal wants and warrants.

Not-so-buried treasure

1:13 p.m., 2100 block of Harborside Drive

Found property: A resident called police to report and turn in a wallet found on a pathway near her home earlier in the day. The wallet contained an out of state drivers license and other items was taken into safe-keeping and a property receipt issued to the resident.

Slow it down

2:32 p.m., near Buttonwood Harbor

Boating warning: A marine patrol officer and another officer aboard the town’s patrol boat spotted a pair of personal watercraft operating at a higher than allowed speed and making a larger than minimum wake. The operators were stopped and verbally warned about their misdeeds.

Sea hunt

3:51 p.m., 1600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: A caller who wanted no contact with police referred an officer to a man spearfishing from a structure extending into the surf. An officer arrived to find an apparently successful fisherman cleaning his catch. The man acknowledged that his spear-fishing gear could look intimidating.

So, we agree?

7:17 p.m., 800 block of Broadway Street

Property damage: Police were called to the scene of an incident in which a boat damaged three wooden supports of a dock. No injuries were reported and the boater who caused the damage had left the area, but had supplied information and an agreement to pay for damage. A person responsible for the property was given a boating-accident report form.

March 14

Probably not

5:16 p.m., 2500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: Police were called to a condominium community on a report that a person had been tied to a piece of furniture and beaten by two women, causing injury. Following a check of the area, the call was determined to have come from a memory-care facility in southern Sarasota County.

Who are you?

12:04 p.m., 300 block of North Shore Road

Suspicious person: A resident called police about an unknown man repeatedly knocking on his door. Police were directed to a man nearby who told officers he had hired a photographer to take pictures on a nearby beach but there was no place to park. The man said he was seeking permission for the photographer to park on the resident’s driveway.

Vests not just formalwear

1:36 p.m., off the key

Boating: Police stopped a boat that appeared overloaded with six occupants and conducted a safety check. No one aboard could produce a flotation vest. The officer issued a warning and sent them back to shore to retrieve vests and other required safety gear.

March 15

What tools?

5:39 a.m., 100 block of North Shore Road

Domestic disturbance: Police spoke to a woman trying to leave the beach area but couldn’t do so because her boyfriend, who was drunk, would not join her in the vehicle. Police found the man on the beach, spinning in circles while pointing a flashlight on the ground. He also was holding a knife. Police took the knife and insisted the man return to his girlfriend and the vehicle, though the man remained belligerent toward officers and claimed to be looking for unspecified lost tools. The couple eventually departed.

Cue the sun!

12:44 p.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: A film crew flying a drone drew the attention of a beachgoer who complained to police the aircraft was too low. Police learned the crew was shooting the beach from the air, and the drone operator was a licensed professional. An officer reminded the operator to fly with care and not disturb beachgoers. The crew said it was finished for the day and left.

March 16

Mystery machine

1:37 p.m., 5900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicle: A caller to police alerted the department to a van that had been parked alongside the road for two days. Police determined it was a rental, notifying the agency of their findings. The rental agency said it would try to contact the renter, who lives nearby, and if unsuccessful, retrieve the van with a tow truck.

Not a dog

6:55 p.m., 1100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal complaint: A caller to police alerted officers to the possibility of a dead dog on the road. An officer found a large piece of cardboard, but no animals anywhere nearby.

March 17

Rain on the parade

4:23 p.m., Russell Street

Citizen dispute: A caller who did not wish to meet with police called the agency with a complaint about 15 bicyclists, three golf carts and a number of people dressed in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. The officer reported no violations and asked the parade participants to be mindful of blocking traffic.

Anyone missing a boat?

6:57 p.m., 3500 Bayou Pointe

Boating call: A resident called police after finding a wayward 25-foot boat in his back yard canal and secured it to his dock. An officer sent to investigate called the boat’s registered owner and left a detailed voicemail about his findings.

March 20

Noisy Saturday

9:04 a.m., 4700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise complaint: The management of a resort called police to complain about work noise coming from a nearby property. An officer explained that such work was permitted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and asked for a call if the noise continued past allowed hours.

Matching swimsuits

3 p.m., near New Pass

Boating violation: A boat captain was cited for operating an unregistered vessel and additional violations were forwarded to the U.S. Coast Guard. The town’s marine patrol officer spotted the vessel with an expired registration, no name or homeport on the hull and surmised it might be a charter when he also noticed 10 female passengers in matching swimsuits taking group photos. One of the women told the officer it was a chartered bachelorette party booked from a website. When questioned, the captain produced an expired captain’s license and could not produce required safety gear.

Surfers behaving badly

7:07 p.m., 6400 block of Gulfside Road

Trespassing: A resident called police regarding surfers trespassing to reach the beach. The man said the surfers were belligerent and called him names as he took photos of their illegally parked vehicles.

March 22

Almost home

10:22 a.m., 200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Abandoned vehicle: Police investigated a vehicle parked alongside the road, partially blocking the roadway. An officer drove to the home of the registered owner and learned from maintenance workers that the vehicle had run out of fuel. They brought a can of gas to the car and drove it home.